FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — Home-standing Emmanuel rallied all the way back from an early 5-0 deficit to top the 17th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team, 6-5, in the 11-inning opener, but the Braves utilized five errors by the hosts in the nightcap to bounce back with an 8-1 victory and split Thursday’s series-opening twinbill at EC’s Tommy Carey Field.

It was just the second doubleheader split of the season for the Braves (28-10, 13-7 CC) who recorded the final out of the Thursday’s scheduled 4 p.m. twinbill at 1:05 a.m. on Friday. The opening game was interrupted by a lightning/rain delay of just more than 2 1/2 hours. Emmanuel (21-16, 10-10) slipped to 9-7 at home this season with the results.

Friday’s scheduled series finale was rained out.

Game One

The Braves used two hits and as many errors to cushion their lead out to 5-0 in the second inning. Joey Rezek (error) and Trent Harris (single) both reached base to start the frame, and eventually came across to score on a third-strike wild pitch, and an ensuing errant throw.

Emmanuel loaded the bases with its first three at-bats of the fourth inning, and then forced in its third run of the evening when Cody Minnis absorbed a bean ball. The hosts followed with consecutive run-scoring at-bats to knot the game up at five apiece heading to the 5th.

In the 11th inning, the Lions loaded the bases with just one out showing on the center-field scoreboard, and pushed across the game-winning run moments later when Brody Campbell drew a walk.

Luke Barrow struck out seven in four scoreless innings of relief work for the Braves in the opener, but was not awarded a decision; Trent Harris (4-2) took the loss. Emmanuel’s Barrett Barkley (2-0) was the winning pitcher and Clifford Brown pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Christian Jayne had two hits and an RBI and Carlos Amezquita had a hit and an RBI for UNCP; Trent Harris had a hit and scored a run.

Thomas Collins had three hits and two RBIs and Nick Dietsch had two doubles and an RBI for Emmanuel, while Cody Minnis had a triple with an RBI.

Game Two

UNCP utilized a walk and two errors to juice the bases with its first three at-bats of the third inning, and took the lead for good on Carlos Amezquita’s 2-run single later in the frame. Ethan Ott pushed the lead out to 3-0 when he scored on a fielding error, and Trent Harris provided a sacrifice fly minutes later to close out the 4-run frame.

Jonathon Jacobs (5-2) registered five strikeouts and surrendered just a lone unearned run in six solid innings from the hill to notch his team-leading fifth win of the season in the late game. Simon Boggie (2-2) took the loss for the Mountain Lions.

Spencer Faulkner had two hits including a double with an RBI for the Braves; Amezquita and Will Hood each had a hit and two RBIs.

Jonathan Manibusan had two hits and Kyle LaCross scored a run for the Mountain Lions.

The Braves will return home again on Tuesday when they bunker down to battle regional nemesis Wingate (24-13) in a 6 p.m. contest at Sammy Cox Field.