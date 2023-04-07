PEMBROKE — Recognition for impeccable work both in the pool and inside the classroom continued to be thrown toward the UNC Pembroke swimming program on Thursday when junior Mariel Mencia Martinez was honored as the Conference Carolinas Women’s Swimming & Diving Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year.

A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Mencia Martinez has been a key contributor to the success of the Braves, while also maintaining a 3.825 cumulative grade point average as a business administration major at UNCP.

An NCAA qualifier in the 50-yard freestyle, she logged 24 individual event titles this season, including nine the in the 50-yard freestyle discipline alone, while also claiming seven event titles as a member of various relay squads. Mencia Martinez earned All-Conference Carolinas honors in four events, while also claiming the league crown in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events, as well as the 100-yard butterfly.