RED SPRINGS — Well, we’ll have to wait a little longer than expected, but after the Easter weekend it’ll be Slugfest time again in Robeson County.

The local annual baseball and softball tradition starts Monday — delayed from a Saturday start due to the ominous weather forecast — as the baseball tournament is contested for the 29th time and softball for the 12th.

There will be plenty to keep an eye on on both diamonds as the fantastic new Red Springs Athletic Complex hosts the event, from the favorites to win it all, to the visiting teams to watch and local teams hoping for an upstart week in the event they grew up watching.

Here is a look at some teams fitting all those categories for both events:

Baseball

Champion

The Slugfest baseball field is wide open, and several teams have a reasonable chance to hoist the trophy on Wednesday night. But it’s the Purnell Swett Rams who are playing the best coming into the tournament, having won five of their last six games with the lone loss coming by a single run at Hoggard.

It appears the “learning how to win” that Rams coach Jeff Lamb has been waiting on may have finally happened, as the recent stretch has the Rams (9-7) in first place in the United-8 Conference. Pitching depth is always key in the Slugfest, and the Rams have four bulk-inning pitchers — Jacob Chavis, Keithyn Hunt, Jaythan Locklear and Chandon Sanderson — who each have an ERA of 3.71 or less, led by Chavis’ 1.84 mark and 3-0 record. The Rams also have the bats, with six players that have 11 or more RBIs.

The Rams are looking to break a tie with Lumberton (8-5) for the most Slugfest titles, with seven, but the Pirates are also among the pre-tournament favorites, as are Fairmont (10-4) and Heide Trask (10-3).

Visiting team to watch

Four non-Robeson County teams have won the baseball Slugfest, including Southern Lee last year. While the Cavaliers aren’t defending their title, Heide Trask does return after a fifth-place showing in last year’s tournament, led by Hunter Hackney, a former St. Andrews University standout, and assistant Lawrence Ches, who returns to Red Springs as the Red Devils’ former head football coach.

A fourth-round playoff team a year ago, the senior-heavy Titans enter with the best record in the tournament at 10-3 despite some ups and downs this season. A stellar lineup, scoring 9.5 runs per game, is led by infielder Isaac Turner, a UNC Asheville commit who was an All-Tournament selection last year, along with infielder Connor Gore and outfielders O’Mariyan Ennis and Brandon Bannerman.

The Titans have their eyes on a Waccamaw Conference title, but first they’ll look to take some hardware back east on Highway 74 come Wednesday night.

Local sleeper

St. Pauls, who was Robeson County’s last team standing last season with a third-round playoff run, enters the Slugfest with the second-worst record of the eight teams in the field at 4-8. But if the Bulldogs can find what they’ve been missing this season, perhaps they could surprise some people in the Slugfest.

The Bulldogs do enter on a four-game losing streak, but all have come by three runs or less, with the last two in close games against Southeastern Athletic Conference leader Midway. Defensive concerns have held the team back, but if they can return to last year’s form they will still be a tough out for first-round opponent Lumberton and in any successive Slugfest matchup — though they’ll have to execute to do so.

The possibilities for St. Pauls in this Slugfest are endless — everything from a run to a championship to a two-and-out week is on the table.

Softball

Champion

Lumberton and Purnell Swett have alternated titles the last four times the Slugfest was played, so after the Rams’ win in 2022, the Pirates are primed to take the trophy back — and they’ve also got the team to do it.

The Pirates enter the tournament on an eight-game winning streak that includes extra-inning wins over Cape Fear and South View, avenging losses to both earlier this season. Pirates coach Mackie Register says his team “busted down a wall” and now expects to win the close games against high-quality opponents — which should suit them well in a tournament setting, and with potential opponents including an undefeated team.

Players making the Pirates click include Tiara Stueck, with seven homers and 37 RBIs, Alona Hanna, with 10 extra-base hits, and Aniya Merritt, hitting .659, as well as the “two-headed monster” of pitchers Kaleigh Martin (9-2, 2.70 ERA) and Halona Sampson (4-0, 0.82 ERA).

Visiting team to watch

A couple of the softball teams participating from outside Robeson County may have the most to say about whether or not the Pirates win. South Brunswick (10-3) enters with a strong record, but no record is stronger than the undefeated mark which East Columbus (13-0) enters the tournament with.

Oklahoma State signee Karli Godwin, hitting .750 with five homers and 38 RBIs, is naturally the Gators’ offensive headliner, but the team has plenty more hitting depth, including Chynna Patrick and Ava Jacobs, both hitting over .400 with 20-plus RBIs. Five more players have 10 or more RBIs on a team averaging 13.8 runs per game.

The Gators’ perfect record is impressive, but they’re likely to see their toughest competition this season in the tournament. Nonetheless, they’ve certainly got a chance to join West Bladen and Hoke County as out-of-county winners of the softball tournament.

Local sleeper

The bracket did no favors for Purnell Swett (6-10), the defending champion with a record five Slugfest softball titles, with East Columbus set to face the Rams in the first round at 4 p.m. Monday, and Lumberton likely awaiting that game’s winner in the semifinals.

But — despite a losing record to start the season — Purnell Swett is probably still the second-best team in Robeson County, and could showcase their growth as a team with a good tournament. The Rams play several seniors, but many of them are inexperienced in their positions after a large senior class departed last year; the team, though, is over .500 since an 0-5 start.

While the offense isn’t as strong as the last couple of years, four seniors — Nyla Mitchell, Bella Finelli, Georgia Locklear and Natalie Evington — are each hitting over .400, and will look to lead the Rams to back-to-back Slugfest championships; they would become the first softball team to do so since West Bladen won three straight from 2012-14.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.