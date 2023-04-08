Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Bob Antone and Jim Steed were the championship-flight winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 63, winning by four stroke over runners-up Roy Williamson and Knocky Thorndyke.

Closest to the pin winners were Jerry Jolly and John Carver.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Cal Hunt posted his best career round firing a nine-under-par 63 this past week. His score was within one shot of the course record from the white tees.

Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be played on Friday, April 28 with a 12 noon shotgun start. This is a four-person captains-choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player. The entry fee includes all golf fees, range balls, lunch, a meal after play, plus beer and soft drinks. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9991 to sign up.

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the winners in this weeks Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Ray Lowry and J.D. McGirt. The second flight was won by Daryl McGiver and Richard Lowery with Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson coming in second place. Wilkie Lowry, Warren Bowen, Rick Baxley and Jerry Long were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Cal Hunt with a 63, Brian Haymore 71, Mitch Grier 71, Joe Marks 72, Bert Thomas 73, Vince Powers 73, Bob Antone 73, Mark Madden 73, Butch Lennon 73, James Cox 73, Mack Kenney 73, Richard Coleman 75, Calvin Hammonds 75, James Thompson 75, Billy Allen 75, Tim Moore 77, Rickey Hamilton 77 and Mike Graham 78.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]