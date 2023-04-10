PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke track & field teams combined to pick up 18 event titles to highlight action on Saturday at the Braves Classic at the Dick & Lenore Taylor Track in Pembroke.

Among the highlights on the men’s side, Zachary Dobbin, Walker Mabe, Jackson Frye and Joshua Ellerbe teamed up in the 4×100-meter relay to capture the event title in 42.36 seconds, while Tayvon Callahan won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.90 seconds, ahead of teammate Brace Osewe in second The Braves also had a great showing in the 1500-meter run with Joshua Chepkesir winning the event in 4 minutes, 4.46 seconds, one second ahead of runner-up Jack Phieffer, and UNCP taking the top seven spots of the event.

Notably on the women’s side, Nyree Bacchus claimed the title in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.71, while Julia Van Dine picked up the 800-meter run title with a time of 2:26.62. Lillian Marino in hammer throw (46.85 meters) and Alycia Artman in shot put (10.99 meters) earned event titles, while Micaiah Darity placed first in long jump (4.90 meters) and Britney Chambers bested the field in the 200-meter dash in 27.74 seconds.

The Braves will be back in action on April 14 for the Trojan Relays. The two-day meet will be hosted by Mount Olive and take place at the Ray McDonald Sr. Track & Field Complex in Mount Olive.