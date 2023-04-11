Lumberton’s Tashaun Stocks is hit by a pitch during Monday’s Robeson County Slugfest game against St. Pauls in Red Springs.

St. Pauls’ T.J. Parker (4) takes his lead as Lumberton’s Sam Beck (10) holds him on base during Monday’s Robeson County Slugfest game in Red Springs.

Lumberton baseball coach Jeff McLamb and player Nolan Groner look on during Monday’s Robeson County Slugfest game against St. Pauls in Red Springs.

St. Pauls’ Kemarion Baldwin puts the ball in play during Monday’s Robeson County Slugfest game against Lumberton in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — One of the reasons Lumberton is among the pre-tournament favorites in the Robeson County Slugfest baseball tournament is the pitching depth the Pirates have displayed throughout the season thus far.

One of the Pirates’ strong arms was on full display in the tournament opener Monday against St. Pauls.

Damion Robinson pitched a complete-game five-hitter as Lumberton earned a 7-2 win over the Bulldogs.

“Yeah, (Robinson) was big for us,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “Winning the first game, but also saving the pitching for the rest of the tournament. I’m glad he stayed in there and muscled up, and got to get the complete game, that was big.”

Lumberton advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals for a 7 p.m. matchup with Heide Trask, who beat Red Springs in the first round. St. Pauls will face Red Springs in the consolation round at 1 p.m.

Robinson struck out eight batters, and didn’t walk a batter or hit a batter until the seventh inning.

“Really, (it was) pounding the strike zone, getting ahead early, trusting my coach, trusting what he calls and throwing it,” Robinson said.

Robinson also had an advantage before throwing a pitch as Lumberton struck for three runs in the top of the first inning. Jacobey Brayboy reached on an error and was sacrificed to second by Caleb Maynor; Kendall Anderson singled and Tashawn Stocks was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Trevon Moore then hit a bases-clearing double to put the Pirates on top 3-0.

“It really helped,” Robinson said. “We had the bats behind me, so I didn’t have to worry about much on the mound. I had a good, comfortable lead so I wasn’t really stressed on the mound.”

St. Pauls starter Cameron Revels, who struck out nine, also settled in after the first inning and held Lumberton hitless until the fifth. St. Pauls got on the scoreboard with a Kemarion Baldwin RBI single to score Cameron Revels in the fourth inning to pull to a 3-1 deficit.

Lumberton extended its lead in the fifth with a three-run inning, with a Stocks sacrifice fly bringing home Brayboy, who reached on an error. After Moore was hit by a pitch, he and Kendall Anderson both scored on a two-RBI single by Garret Smith for 6-1 advantage.

The Pirates added a seventh-inning run on an RBI single by Jaylon Oxendine to plate Dalton Nobles.

Robinson’s most trouble of the night came in the bottom of the seventh as he tried to finish the complete game. St. Pauls scored on a Zious Dorley sacrifice fly, which brought home T.J. Parker, and the Bulldogs loaded the bases with two outs.

“I looked at him (on the mound) and said ‘if you want to finish it, you better get this one (out),’” McLamb said. “He did, and I’m glad he got to finish it.”

Robinson induced a groundout to the mound for the final out.

“That bottom of the seventh, we came out with some enthusiasm, and they want to win; it’s too late at that point, and my kids have got to realize that,” St. Pauls coach Matthew Hunt said. “If they had that tempo in the first inning, it might be a 3-3 ballgame in the first, or we might be up 1-0.”

Smith had two hits and two RBIs for Lumberton and Moore finished with three RBIs; Anderson and Brayboy each scored twice. Revels, who was the losing pitcher, had two hits for the Bulldogs.

