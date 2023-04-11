Red Springs’ T.J. Ellerbe puts the ball in play during Monday’s Robeson County Slugfest game against Heide Trask in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — A pair of four-run innings led the Purnell Swett baseball team to a 9-4 first-round Robeson County Slugfest win over North Brunswick Monday in Red Springs.

Purnell Swett (10-7) scored four runs each in the third and fifth innings to build a lead.

“We made an adjustment to the lefty (Cody Callahan); he’s a quality pitcher,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “We started going backside and just taking what he gave us, and it paid off; we put some hits together and separated ourselves.”

Purnell Swett will play Fairmont in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday; South Brunswick plays Hoke County in the consolation round at 10 a.m.

In the third, after hits by Chandon Sanderson and Riley Locklear, Keithyn Hunt doubled to score Sanderson and Waydan McMillan doubled to drive in Locklear and Keithyn Hunt. Camden Hunt’s RBI single scored McMillan.

Two innings later, the Rams scored four runs with just one hit, a leadoff single by Riley Locklear. McMillan was hit by a pitch and Camden Hunt reached on an error to score Locklear, then Marcus Lowry was hit by a pitch and a Bladdon Hammonds walk brought home McMillan. Camden Hunt scored on a wild pitch and Lowry came home on a Malachi Gales sacrifice fly.

Purnell Swett held North Brunswick (8-8) to three hits; Keithyn Hunt, who earned the win, pitched into the fourth inning with one hit allowed before three straight hit batsman and a walk. The Rams relieved Hunt, but three runs came into score later in the inning; North Brunswick also scored an unearned run in the sixth.

Sanderson pitched three innings and allowed an unearned run; Jacob Chavis pitched a perfect seventh inning.

“We’ve always got to make it interesting,” Lamb said. “But we’ve got arms and we’re just running our guy out there. When you’re playing three games in a row, it becomes a math game; you’re trying not to burn guys where you can bring them back.”

Purnell Swett scored a first-inning run when Sanderson came home on a wild pitch.

Locklear had three hits and scored twice for Purnell Swett, McMillan had two hits, two runs and two RBIs and Camden Hunt had two hits with a run and an RBI.

Aydean White had a hit and an RBI for South Brunswick.

Fairmont comes back to beat Hoke

It took a few innings — and a four-run deficit — before the Fairmont baseball team’s bats to come to life in its tournament opener Monday against Hoke County. But once the Golden Tornadoes found an offensive spark, the game turned quickly in their favor in a 12-6 win.

“In the beginning, we acted like we didn’t want to be here,” Fairmont coach Kelly Chavis said. “Maybe the cold weather had us a little lethargic; I don’t know that it was the 10 a.m. (start), everybody was there and everybody was ready to go, but we haven’t played well in the cold weather. It took us a couple innings for our bats to come together; pitching wasn’t terrible but pitching wasn’t great either.”

Fairmont will play Purnell Swett in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday; Hoke County will take on North Brunswick in the consolation round at 10 a.m.

Trailing 4-0 in the third after three unearned runs by Hoke County (1-14), Fairmont (11-4) scored four in the bottom of the third to tie the game, including a sacrifice fly by Kenley Callahan and RBI hits by Stanley Scott and Nemo Chavis.

After Hoke County retook the lead 6-4 in the fourth on a two-RBI single by Takoda Hardin, Fairmont struck for four unearned runs in the next half-inning, including a Noah Parker RBI single and a go-ahead two-RBI double by Josiah Williams.

Stanley Scott hit a three-run homer, his second of the season, as part of a three-run fifth that gave Fairmont a 12-6 lead; Scott’s home run was the first hit in a game at the Red Springs Athletic Complex. The Golden Tornadoes also scored on a Kenley Callahan sacrifice fly in the frame.

“He’s been hitting the ball really well, and it came at a very important point in the ballgame for us offensively, because we kind of had struggled up to that point,” Kelly Chavis said. “I told (assistant coach Joey) Parker in the dugout after Stanley hit that, that relieves a lot of pressure right there, because it was a pressure-packed ballgame because we just were not performing.”

Scott and R.J. Deese had two hits for Fairmont; Scott had four RBIs and Williams had two, and Nate Jones, Parker and Scott each scored three runs. Connor Oldham had two hits and scored twice and Takoda Hardin had two RBIs to lead Hoke County.

Callahan was the winning pitcher for Fairmont after throwing one inning; the Golden Tornadoes used four pitchers in the game including starter Parker Chavis, who threw three innings. Noah Allen took the loss for Hoke County.

Titans’ Turner dominates hosts

As tournament host Red Springs played its Robeson County Slugfest opener Monday, it was Heide Trask’s Isaac Turner who crashed the Red Devils’ party.

Turner struck out 14 in a complete-game, three-hitter, leading the Titans to an 8-1 win.

“He was pounding the strike zone and his fastball had a lot behind it; it looked very firm, like he was throwing it good,” Red Springs coach Matt Strickland said. “Our guys just weren’t ready to make the adjustment. Any team that strikes out more than 10 times like we did tonight, you can’t look to win many ballgames like that.”

Heide Trask advanced to the semifinal round for a 7 p.m. game against Lumberton, who beat St. Pauls Monday. Red Springs will meet St. Pauls in the consolation round at 1 p.m.

Turner’s only run allowed was unearned, after Keithan Clark led off the bottom of the first with a single and came around to score after two separate errors on the same pickoff attempt. He only walked one batter, and was also offensively effective, with two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Heide Trask scored two unearned runs in the first inning against Red Springs (6-7) starter Tyler Locklear, with runs scoring on an error and a Conner Gore sacrifice fly.

“Definitely was a little shaky,” Strickland said. “I feel like, defense, we still play timid a little too much.”

Two innings later, the Titans scored two more on a Brandon Bannerman two-RBI double.

The Titans scored three more in the sixth, with an RBI groundout by Colton Taylor and RBI hits from Michael Savage and Turner. Brannerman hit a solo home run in the seventh to cap the night’s scoring.

Bannerman had two hits and three RBIs for Heide Trask.

Clark, T.J. Ellerbe and Roderick Williams had hits for Red Springs. Locklear pitched 5 2/3 innings and took the lossl, while Isaiah Locklear pitched the last 1 1/3 innings for the Red Devils allowing one run.

