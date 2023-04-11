RED SPRINGS — The East Columbus softball team entered the Robeson County Slugfest with an undefeated record on the season — but they hadn’t been hit in the mouth the way Purnell Swett, the defending champion, did in the first round Monday.

The Rams scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back, beating the Gators 9-6.

“That’s been our conversation most of the week — we just felt like we could hit them, hit the young lady that was pitching. … Not taking anything away from her, the girl is good; it was just our night,” Purnell Swett coach William Deese said. “(The first inning) gave us momentum; it gave us the confidence we needed once we came out swinging the bats. That’s what motivated us to keep going. They wanted it today.”

Purnell Swett will face Lumberton in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday. East Columbus will play tournament host Red Springs in the consolation round at 1 p.m.

After Purnell Swett (7-10) took its early 6-0 lead, the Rams scored one run in the second and two in the fourth, taking a 9-2 lead. East Columbus (13-1) scored one run each in the second, fourth and sixth innings and three in the seventh.

Rams starter Georgia Locklear was the winning pitcher; Bella Finelli finished the game in the circle. Ava Jaocbs took the loss for East Columbus.

Nyla Mitchell had two hits, including a home run, with two RBIs and Braesha Oxendine also had two hits and two RBIs for Purnell Swett. Tomya Hunt had two hits with an RBI, Georgia Locklear had a hit and an RBI and Jayla Graham and Natalie Evington also recorded hits.

“Georgia threw the ball well, she hit her spots early and we got through inning by inning. Defensively, we played defense very good; Nyla Mitchell had a heck of a defensive game — and and also a heck of an offensive game. … We put all the things together and everything worked out for us today.”

Karli Godwin was 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and an RBI to lead the Gators. Kaley Mitchell had two hits, with a home run and an RBI, Bailey Padgett had two hits, Chynna Patrick hit a home run with three RBIs, Kamora Bryant had a double and an RBI, Jenna King had a double and Kelsie Watts also had a hit.

Pirates dominate Red Springs

The Lumberton softball team scored early and often in its Robeson County Slugfest first-round matchup against tournament host Red Springs Monday, earning a 20-0 win in four innings.

Lumberton advanced to face Purnell Swett in the tournament semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“We hit the ball really good tonight; we’re seeing the ball really good,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “It sets the stage for tomorrow after a big win by Swett, and it’s only fitting that us and Swett get to play each other in the Slugfest.”

Red Springs will play East Columbus at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the consolation round.

Lumberton (14-2) scored six runs in the first inning, 10 in the second and four in the third. The Pirates had 21 hits while holding Red Springs (1-7) to two.

Carlee Register was 4-for-4 for the Pirates and Alona Hanna and Tiara Stueck were each 3-for-3; Register had a double, a triple and two RBIs, Hanna had two doubles and a homer with four RBIs and Stueck had a home run and two RBIs. Alyssa Stone had three hits including a triple with three RBIs; Nyiah Walker had two hits, with a double and an RBI, Aniya Merritt had two hits and an RBI, Ava Hanna and Jaelyn Hammond each had a double and an RBI and Emma Jones had a hit and an RBI. Kaela Ortt also recorded a hit for the Pirates.

“We hit the ball up and down the lineup,” Register said. “We feel like we’re locked in right now, so we’ll just keep riding this wave.”

Nikki Locklear and Jada Kells each had a hit for the Red Devils.

Kaleigh Martin pitched the first inning for Lumberton and struck out three, earning the win. Halona Sampson pitched the second with three strikeouts and Ava Hanna pitched the last two innings with five strikeouts. Telinda Pate took the loss for Red Springs.

First inning dooms Bulldogs

The St. Pauls softball team allowed seven unearned runs in the first inning and never recovered in a 16-7 loss to Hoke County Monday in the Robeson County Slugfest opener.

“It’s errors,” St. Pauls coach Phillip Tyler said. “The first inning we gave them seven runs. You’ve got to get fly balls. Part of it was the wind, but when you can’t do that, I don’t care — that’s the main thing. … You can’t dig a hole like that. I thought the pitchers threw pretty good, it’s just errors.”

St. Pauls will face Fairmont in the consolation bracket at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Hoke County will play South Brunswick in the semifinals at 4 p.m.

St. Pauls (6-6) scored two runs in the first and four in the second to pull to an 8-6 deficit, but Hoke County (6-10) scored four runs in the third and four more in the fifth to take a 16-7 lead which ultimately became the final tally. The Bucks outhit the Bulldogs 16-9; St. Pauls committed four errors.

Natalie Williams was 4-for-4 for Hoke County with a home run and three RBIs, and earned the win in the circle. Bailey Mass had two hits with two RBIs, Kamryn King had three hits with an RBI, Natalie Knowllton had two hits with a triple and two RBIs and Kyanna Hollingsworth had two hits.

Hailey Ray, Angel Purcell and Kristlyn Chavis each had two hits for St. Pauls, Madison Locklear had a hit with four RBIs and Ke’Mya Baldwin had a double and two RBIs. Mia Vasquez was the losing pitcher.

South Brunswick’s Davis shuts out Tornadoes

South Brunswick pitcher Kina Davis held the Fairmont softball team to three hits as the Cougars beat the Golden Tornadoes 8-0 in the first round of the Robeson County Slugfest Monday.

“Our bats stayed asleep; we didn’t hit,” Fairmont coach Donnie Carter said. “She’s a good pitcher, but we just didn’t hit it. We made some defensive mistakes too. But we’ve got first and second, no outs, we don’t score. Put some (runs) on the board, maybe that changes the outlook on some things, but they got a decent little lead and they relaxed.”

Fairmont will play St. Pauls for the third time this season in the consolation round at 10 a.m. Tuesday; South Brunswick will face Hoke County in the semifinals at 4 p.m.

South Brunswick (11-3) scored three runs in the first inning, one each in the third, fourth and sixth and two in the seventh. Davis earned the win with her 13-strikeout shutout performance.

Haleigh Jackson, Kensley Newberry and Kimberleigh Stevens had hits for Fairmont (6-10).

Gracin Johnson led the Cougars with three hits and Tabby Martin, Kendra Goodwin and Davis each had two; Goodwin also had an RBI. Carly Clewis and Lily Knox each had a hit and two RBIs, Ty Cummings had a hit and an RBI and Ariana Flores Acosta had a double.

