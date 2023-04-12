Purnell Swett’s Nyla Mitchell hits the ball on a solo home run during Tuesday’s Robeson County Slugfest semifinal game against Lumberton in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — Both Lumberton softball coach Mackie Register and Purnell Swett coach William Deese said the same thing — word for word — about Tuesday’s Robeson County Slugfest semifinal between the two schools.

“It was typical Lumberton-Purnell Swett,” both said.

And in typical Pirates vs. Rams fashion, it was a nailbiter.

Lumberton scored four runs in the sixth, erasing a two-run deficit to take a late lead and ultimately earn a 4-2 win over their rivals, advancing to the Slugfest’s championship game.

“Bella (Finelli) for them, she pitched a really good game, and luckily we got some big hits there in the sixth inning,” Register said.

Lumberton, which is in the tournament final for the fifth straight Slugfest, will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against South Columbus, who beat Hoke County in the other semifinal. Purnell Swett will play Hoke County in the third-place game at 4 p.m.

The Pirates’ four-run sixth-inning rally came entirely with two outs. Alyssa Stone started it with a bloop double, then Alona Hanna hit a line drive down the third-base line for a single. Tiara Stueck singled to right to plate Stone, and Hanna also scored all the way from first base to tie the game at 2-2.

Nyiah Walker then hit the first pitch of the next at-bat out of the park to left field, giving the Pirates a 4-2 lead.

“When we were 1-0, I said I’d feel better if it was 2- or 3-0, because I felt like we’d got out of what had won us some ballgames and everybody was trying to tie it up with one swing of the bat,” Register said. “When they actually did go up 2-0, it kind of put us back in our focus of our hitting approach that we needed to take, and we got some big hits.”

Stueck now has 40 RBIs this season and broke Madison Canady’s program record Tuesday.

Purnell Swett’s 2-0 lead came from a pair of solo home runs by Nyla Mitchell, who has three homers in two Slugfest games. Tuesday’s long balls came in the fourth and sixth innings.

“We came with intensity and we played hard,” Deese said. “We played great defense, had great pitching, great defense. We hit the ball; Nyla Mitchell had a great night and had two home runs.”

Lumberton’s Kaliegh Martin pitched the first five innings with nine strikeouts; Halona Sampson came in in the sixth and struck out three, earning the win.

Finelli took the loss, allowing all four Pirate runs.

“She threw the ball well,” Deese said. “I think I waited one pitch too late to take her out; in the situation, she’s throwing the ball well and the young lady (for Lumberton) hadn’t really done anything, but it worked out in their favor. They’re a good team; going to the bottom of the sixth inning we had done well keeping them off the bases and making some good defensive plays.”

In addition to Walker’s go-ahead two-run homer, Stueck had two hits for Lumberton with an RBI, Stone and Hanna had doubles and Sampson and Carlee Register also recorded hits.

Behind Mitchell, Finelli had two hits with a double for the Rams and Lanna Haggans had a hit.

While Lumberton plays its sixth Slugfest championship game and fifth straight, with two tournament titles to the Pirates’ credit, no current Lumberton player has won a Slugfest championship; most of the roster lost to Purnell Swett in last year’s final.

“That’s a good (South Brunswick) team; we’re going to have to play well tomorrow,” Register said. “We can’t wait until the sixth inning to hit the ball, that’s for sure. … None of these girls have won (the Slugfest), so it’s going to be special in our program for all the girls that are playing for us now.”

South Brunswick advances to final

South Brunswick advanced to the Robeson County Slugfest championship with a 7-1 win over Hoke County in the semifinals Tuesday.

South Brunswick (12-3) scored five runs in the second inning and one each in the third and sixth. Hoke County (6-11) scored a first-inning run, but was held scoreless the rest of the way and managed only one hit against the Cougars’ Veronica Nation, who struck out nine and earned the win.

The Cougars will face Lumberton in the championship game at 7 p.m. Tuesday; Hoke County will play Purnell Swett for third place at 4 p.m.

Kina Davis had two hits, with a home run and an RBI, for South Columbus. Tabatha Martin had two hits, including a double, and Lily Knox, Olivia Rogers, Ariana Flores-Acosta and Gracin Johnson also recorded hits; Rogers, Flores-Acosta and Johnson also had one RBI each.

Brianna Harrell had Hoke County’s lone hit. Adriana Miller was the losing pitcher, with three strikeouts.

East Columbus no-hits Red Springs

The East Columbus softball team was offensively dominant, while pitcher Bailey Padgett didn’t allow a hit, as the Gators defeated Red Springs 18-0 in five innings in the Robeson County Slugfest consolation round.

East Columbus (14-1) scored seven runs in the first inning, six in the second and five in the fifth.

East Columbus will face St. Pauls in the tournament’s fifth-place game at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Red Springs (1-8) is eliminated from tournament play.

Padgett struck out six batters for the Gators in the no-hit effort.

Jenna King was 4-for-4 for East Columbus with a double and two RBIs, Ava Jacobs was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Karli Godwin had two hits with a double and four RBIs, Kaley Mitchell had two hits with a double and an RBI, Ashajanae Powell had two hits and an RBI, Chynna Patrick had a double and an RBI and Gabby Andrews had a hit and an RBI.

Sabria McPhatter was the losing pitcher for the Red Devils.

St. Pauls bests Fairmont in consolation round

The St. Pauls softball team scored four runs in the first inning en route to a 10-5 win over Fairmont in the consolation round of the Robeson County Slugfest Tuesday.

St. Pauls (7-6) added to its four first-inning runs with three in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh. Fairmont (6-11) scored three in the fourth to pull to within a run, and added one run each in the fifth and sixth.

St. Pauls will face East Columbus in the fifth-place game at 1 p.m. Wednesday; Fairmont is eliminated from tournament play.

Ke’Mya Baldwin had three hits with a triple and an two RBIs for St. Pauls; Angel Purcell had three hits with a triple and an RBI, Kristlyn Chavis had three hits with a double and an RBI, Hailey Ray had two doubles and an RBI, Madison Locklear had two hits with an RBI and Aniyah Locklear had a hit and an RBI.

Jayla Smith had three hits for Fairmont and Miah Smith, Madison Rogers and Haleigh Jackson each had two. Kensley Newberry had a double and an RBI and Lindsey Floyd and Madalyn Godwin each had a hit.

