Heide Trask assistant coach Lawrence Ches talks to Titans baserunner O’Mariyan Ennis during Tuesday’s Robeson County Slugfest semifinal against Lumberton in Red Springs. Ches, the former Red Springs head football coach, returned to the campus this week with the Titans as part of the Slugfest.

Lumberton’s Caleb Maynor watches a pitch go by while taking his lead from third base during Tuesday’s Robeson County Slugfest semifinal against Heide Trask in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — The phrase survive and advance is most often applied to, and takes its origin from, tournament basketball. But it could definitely be used in tourament baseball Tuesday night after Lumberton’s Robeson County Slugfest semifinal win over Heide Trask at the Red Springs Athletic Complex.

Leading by four in the final inning, Lumberton allowed a Titans run as Heide Trask brought the go-ahead run to the plate — but the Pirates escaped the jam to earn a 6-3 win, advancing to the Slugfest final.

“That’s baseball for you; it’s never over ‘til it’s over,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “You’ve always got to get 21 outs, it ain’t over until you get 21 outs.”

Lumberton (10-5) will face Fairmont in the Slugfest final after the Golden Tornadoes’ semifinal win over Purnell Swett; the championship game is set for a 7 p.m. first pitch Wednesday in Red Springs. Heide Trask (11-4) will play Purnell Swett for third place at 4 p.m.

Heide Trask’s seventh-inning rally came from a 6-2 deficit after Lumberton scored four first-inning runs and maintained control for the rest of the night. But two one-out walks drawn by the Titans, followed by a Nick Johnson RBI single, made it a 6-3 game, and when Isaac Turner walked, the bases were loaded with two outs. Lumberton pitcher Dalton Nobles, who came in the game after the Johnson single, induced a swinging strikeout to end the game.

Nobles and Shaun Henderson, who relieved starter J.T. Hepler in the second inning, were both big factors in the Pirates’ win. Henderson allowed one run on three hits with seven strikeouts over five innings, and Nobles got the final two outs via the strikeout with one walk in between.

“There’s nights where our pitchers ain’t got it. J.T. didn’t have his good stuff; Shaun and Dalton came in and bridged the gap for us, and pitched and kept us until the end and we got the win,” McLamb said. “That’s a good team win.”

“That’s the best thing about this team is our pitching staff; we’re deep in pitching and we’ve got two or three guys we can count on any day of the week,” Pirates senior first baseman Sam Beck said.

Lumberton’s four-run first inning came after seven of the first eight batters reached base. Jacobey Brayboy, who reached on an infield error, scored on a wild pitch; Garrett Smith singled to drive home Caleb Maynor, then Tashaun Stock and Trevon Moore both scored on a Beck two-RBI single.

“It’s big to jump on them first, especially when you’re the ‘away’ team,” said Beck, who had two hits and reached base in all four plate appearances. “For me, I’ve been struggling at the plate since the start of the season, but I’m fighting for it right now. That’s the biggest thing with me is just fighting, fighting every pitch.”

Heide Trask scored two runs in the bottom of the first, on an RBI fielder’s choice by Brandon Bannerman and a bloop single by Phil Williams to plate Bannerman. A Stocks RBI double to score Kendall Anderson gave Lumberton a 5-2 second-inning lead, then the Pirates scored another run in the sixth on a Stocks sacrifice fly.

Heide Trask, meanwhile, stranded the bases loaded in the fourth and left two on in the sixth before its seventh-inning rally fell short; the Titans left 14 men on base for the game.

Stocks had three hits and two RBIs for Lumberton and Anderson had two hits; Maynor had a hit and two runs. Turner and Williams had two hits for the Titans.

Lumberton reached the Slugfest championship for the 11th time in the tournament’s 29th edition, the second most behind Purnell Swett; the Pirates are seeking their eighth tournament title, which would break a tie with Purnell Swett for the most.

“That’s why we play this game, to get in situations, 7 o’clock, championship game, under the lights, packed house,” McLamb said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Bulldogs beat Red Devils in consolation round

A seven-run sixth inning turned a close game between St. Pauls and Red Springs in the Robeson County Slugfest consolation round into a one-sided result as the Bulldogs beat their rivals and the tournament hosts by an 11-2 final tally Tuesday.

St. Pauls (5-9) held a 4-2 lead over Red Springs (6-8) after four innings, but the Bulldogs’ late offensive explosion provided plenty of breathing room. The Bulldogs also scored two runs in the second and one each in the third and fourth; the Red Devils scored two runs in the fourth.

“These kids have got to come to the ball field ready to win when they step on the field, and that was the difference today,” St. Pauls coach Matthew Hunt said. “They came to the ball field ready to win. They came to the ball field and did what they’re supposed to do.”

St. Pauls will face North Brunswick in the fifth-place game at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Red Springs is eliminated from the rest of the tournament.

T.J. Parker pitched 5 2/3 innings for St. Pauls, allowing just one hit with no walks and 11 strikeouts, earning the win. Will Brooks allowed two runs on three hits in 1 1/3 innings pitched. Jaydon Hammonds pitched five innings with five strikeouts for Red Springs and took the loss; Tim Hammonds pitched two innings with four strikeouts.

Parker, Joshua Garner and Cam McNeill each had two hits, two runs and one RBI for the Bulldogs. Jordan Cook had two hits, a run and two RBIs, Landon Weindel had a hit and two RBIs, and Caylen McNeill and Chris Bryant each scored one run.

Jaydon Hammonds had two hits and an RBI and T.J. Ellerbe and Roderick Wilkins each had a hit for Red Springs; Ellerbe scored a run and Wilkins had an RBI.

“Offensively, we’re still struggling. It doesn’t matter if we go out there and pitch a gem when you can only produce one or two runs,” Red Springs coach Matt Strickland said. “This whole Slugfest, we’ve produced three runs, and that’s never enough. Offensively, we didn’t show up this week, and that hurts us big time.”

Hoke tops North Brunswick

The North Brunswick baseball team beat Hoke County 10-3 in the Robeson County Slugfest’s consolation round Tuesday.

North Brunswick (9-8) will face St. Pauls in the fifth-place game at 1 p.m. Wednesday; Hoke County (1-15) was eliminated from additional tournament play.

Cody Callahan led North Brunswick with three hits, a run and an RBI; Trevor Lucas had two hits, two runs and three RBIs, Fisher Goodwin had two hits, a run and an RBI and Garrett Gore had two hits and a run. Caden Cook also had one hit, one run and one RBI.

Joshua Shepherd led Hoke County with two hits and two runs and Carson Hewitt had an RBI.

Braden Lanier earned the win for the Scorpions, throwing four innings and allowing two unearned runs on two hits with six strikeouts. Caleb Slocumb was the losing pitcher, allowing two earned runs in five innings.

