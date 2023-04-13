Heide Trask’s Isaac Turner, right, takes his lead off second base as Purnell Swett’s Camden Hunt, center, gets set to defend and umpire Anthony Maynor, right, looks on during Wednesday’s Robeson County Slugfest third-place game in Red Springs.

Heide Trask catcher Matix Wiler throws the ball towards second base during Wednesday’s Robeson County Slugfest third-place game against Purnell Swett in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — Purnell Swett took a nine-run lead in the Robeson County Slugfest baseball tournament’s third-place game against Heide Trask Wednesday — then the Rams gave it all back.

But a two-RBI single by Purnell Swett’s Jacob Chavis in the eighth inning gave the Rams an 11-9 win over the Titans.

“You’ve got to tip your hat to those guys; they battled, and they didn’t quit, and that says a lot about their program,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “But I’m proud of our guys. We needed it. We called it a bounce-back day, and amazingly, we came up, Jacob came up, he’s been struggling, and stepped up when he needed to step up.”

Purnell Swett (11-8) took a 9-0 lead after scoring seven runs in the first inning and two in the second. The first four first-inning runs scored via an error, a passed ball and two wild pitches before a two-RBI single by Easton Oxendine and an RBI double by Waydan McMillan brought two more in for the Rams. In the second inning, Camden Hunt’s double plated two more.

Heide Trask (11-5) began its comeback in the third inning with a five-run frame, which included a Brandon Bannerman sacrifice fly, an RBI double by Conner Gore, and RBI singles by Nick Johnson and Michael Savage. A two-RBI double by Isaac Turner made it 9-7 in the fifth.

The Titans tied the game in the sixth after an RBI groundout by by Phil Williams and an RBI single by Johnson.

Riley Locklear had three hits and scored three runs for the Rams. Chavis had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, McMillan had two hits, a run and an RBI, Camden Hunt had a hit, two runs and two RBIs and Easton Oxendine had a hit, a run and two RBIs.

After Purnell Swett took the two-run lead in the top of the eighth, Heide Trask left the bases loaded in the bottom half. The Titans left 12 men on base in the game.

Jaythan Locklear started and pitched into the sixth for Purnell Swett; Jacey Jacobs also pitched in relief before Camden Hunt pitched the final two innings, with no hits, no runs, no walks and one strikeout. Brantley Lansford allowed one earned run in 5 1/3 innings of relief for Heide Trask, while Colton Taylor took the loss.

Lady Rams beat Hoke County for third

The Purnell Swett softball team scored six runs in the first inning on its way to a 12-4 win over Hoke County in the Robeson County Slugfest’s third-place game Wednesday.

Purnell Swett (8-11), the 2022 Slugfest champions, added to its big first inning with one run in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth. Hoke County (6-12) scored single runs in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings.

Georgia Locklear had three hits and two RBIs for the Rams, and was also the winning pitcher with four strikeouts. Bella Finelli had two hits including a home run with two RBIs and Jayla Graham, Braesha Oxendine and Natalie Evington each also had two hits, with Evington also earning two RBIs. Nyla Mitchell, who was an All-Tournament selection, had a double and two RBIs after hitting three home runs in the first two games of the tournament. Nylah Johnson had a home run and three RBIs and Lanna Haggans had an RBI hit for Purnell Swett.

Brianna Harrell was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Hoke County, earning All-Tournament honors. Alaina Goins had two hits with an RBI. Adriana Miller was the losing pitcher.

Godwin, Scorpions top St. Pauls in baseball fifth-place game

A five-RBI afternoon by Fisher Goodwin helped lead the North Brunswick baseball team to a 10-4 win over St. Pauls in the Robeson County Slugfest’s fifth-place game Wednesday.

North Brunswick (10-8) scored three runs in the third inning, one in the fourth and three each in the sixth and seventh. St. Pauls (5-10) scored single runs in the third, fourth, sixth and seventh innings.

Goodwin had three hits to go with his five RBIs. Trevor Lucas had three hits, three RBIs and scored twice, and was named to the All-Tournament team. Josh Hauser had three hits and an RBI, Will Jones had three hits and two runs and Braden Lanier had a hit and an RBI.

Cameron Revels and Jaylen Jacobs each had two hits and an RBI for St. Pauls, and Jacobs scored a run; Kemarion Baldwin also had two hits and run, while T.J. Parker, an All-Tournament selection, had a hit and two RBIs.

East Columbus softball takes fifth

The East Columbus softball team came from behind with a three-run fourth, then exploded with a five-run fifth to post a 10-5 win over St. Pauls in the Robeson County Slugfest’s fifth-place game Wednesday.

St. Pauls (7-7) scored single runs in the second and fourth innings and three in the sixth.

Karli Godwin was 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and one RBI and earned All-Tournament honors for East Columbus (15-1), Jenna King had two hits with a double and an RBI, Bailey Padgett had a hit and an RBI and Ashajanae Powell had two hits.

Ke’Mya Baldwin was 3-for-3 for St. Pauls with a triple and an RBI, Angel Purcell had two hits with a home run and three RBIs and Jada Hall, Hailey Ray, Kaylajase Williams and Madison Locklear also had hits.

Ava Jacobs earned the win for East Columbus with five strikeouts. Kayla Williams took the loss for St. Pauls.