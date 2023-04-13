South Brunswick’s Kina Davis was named Robeson County Slugfest MVP after a championship-game shutout with 15 strikeouts against Lumberton in Red Springs.

A South Brunswick batter puts the ball in play during Wednesday’s Robeson County Slugfest championship game against Lumberton in Red Springs.

Lumberton’s Alyssa Stone, left, and Jaelyn Hammond, right, try to catch a pop-up during Wednesday’s Robeson County Slugfest championship game against South Brunswick in Red Springs.

Lumberton’s Kaleigh Martin puts the ball in play during Wednesday’s Robeson County Slugfest championship game against South Brunswick in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — Lumberton’s offense has steamrolled through the season, but in the Robeson County Slugfest championship game Wednesday, the Pirates met their match.

South Brunswick’s Kina Davis pitched a two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts, leading the Cougars past the Pirates for the tournament title.

“We ran into a buzz saw; she’s a really good pitcher,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “And we didn’t hit at all tonight.”

The Pirates’ two hits were the only baserunners allowed over seven innings by Davis; she issued no walks and the Cougars committed no errors.

Camryn Honeycutt had a double and Carlee Register had a single for Lumberton (15-3), accounting for the Pirates’ two hits.

“We just tried to kill the ball all night long instead of staying within ourselves,” Register said. “We couldn’t lay off her rise ball, and we kept trying to pull the outside pitch. She hit her spots and we kept doing the same stuff over and over, so that made it easy for her. … We didn’t change our approach at all.”

South Brunswick (13-3) scored single runs in the first, second and third innings and added two in the fourth for a 5-0 lead. Kaleigh Martin took the loss for Lumberton; Halona Sampson relieved Martin in the third inning and pitched the rest of the game.

“We didn’t hit the ball, we didn’t play good defense,” Register said. “Halona came in a pitched a good game; Kaleigh wasn’t as sharp as she’s been. We just didn’t play a very good game.”

Davis was also the leading hitter for the Cougars, going 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and was named tournament MVP. Ariana Flores-Acosta had two hits with a double and two RBIs, Veronica Nation had two hits with an RBI and Tabatha Martin had a double and an RBI. Nation and Gracin Johnson joined Davis on the All-Tournament team.

Tiara Stueck and Alona Hanna earned All-Tournament selections for the Pirates.

The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for Lumberton, which lost the Slugfest final for the second straight year after winning the previous time the tournament was held in 2019.

“We’ve been in the Slugfest championship six of the last seven times they’ve had it, five in a row,” Register said. “That says a lot about our program and how consistent we are. … We’ve been there battling every time.”

The Pirates will now turn their attention back to United-8 Conference play, where they are second place in the standings, one game behind South View.

“(Wednesday’s loss is) not the end of the world; we’ve got bigger fish to fry,” Register said. “We’ve got a conference championship we’re trying to go after, conference tournament, playoffs. That game kind of brought us back to reality and we realized we’ve still got a lot to work on.”

