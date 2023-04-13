RED SPRINGS — Last Friday, before Fairmont High School’s prom, baseball coach Kelly Chavis opened up the field for an optional batting practice. Just hours before one of the defining nights of their high-school lives, over half the Golden Tornadoes team showed up to work on their baseball craft.

“That’s the kind of guys I have,” Chavis said. “Just a bunch of blue-collar guys.”

Five days later, the hard work paid off with a trophy when Fairmont beat Lumberton 2-1 for the Robeson County Slugfest championship Wednesday.

“We come out, we try our hardest all the time, and we just put in the work,” said Noah Parker, who was named tournament MVP. “At the end, it’s our time.”

While the most eye-popping result of Fairmont’s three tournament wins was a 10-0, five-inning win over Purnell Swett in Tuesday’s semifinals, the other two wins proved to be more characteristic of the “blue-collar” qualities of the Golden Tornadoes team. A 12-6 win over Hoke County in the first round was, despite the comfortable final margin, a grind after an early 4-0 deficit, with separation only coming late after Stanley Scott hit the first baseball home run in Red Springs Athletic Complex history.

In Wednesday’s title tilt, Fairmont won 2-1, with a pair of manufactured runs making the difference in the outcome as the Golden Tornadoes’ Mynkoda Smith battled Lumberton’s Garret Smith in a terrific pitcher’s duel.

It was indicative of how the Golden Tornadoes (13-4) have played all season long.

“That’s exactly what they do,” said Chavis, whose teams have won two of the last three Slugfests he’s coached, including a 2017 title at St. Pauls. “A 2-1 ballgame; we got a guy on, we got him over. A hit here and a hit there, that’s how we scored our two runs, it was manufactured runs — and to me that’s what blue-collar baseball players have to do, they kind of have to manufacture (runs), because we don’t have any studs. … That’s just what we do, we come out, we support each other. (There’s a lot of) intensity in the dugout, and those guys just believe.”

The Tornadoes may not be the most athletic team, or the most talented team. But after the on-field results of this week, they can say they’re Robeson County’s best.

“We just beat the first- and (third)-place team in a 4A conference,” Chavis said. “It should tell them, we can play with anybody when we show up to play. If you come every day and you do the things that we work on in practice … that’s how we manufacture runs and make things happen.”

From diving catches and dirty uniforms to being hit by a pitch, the Tornadoes are willing to put their bodies on the line for this game, Chavis said. And while Parker’s five-inning one-hitter of Purnell Swett on Tuesday was one of the performances of the tournament — alongside that of Mynkoda Smith a day later — it came just a day after Parker got the last three outs in the Tornadoes’ first-round win, this as he also had three hits, three RBIs and four runs in the span of those two games.

And he’s just one example of the on-field efforts by a team full of like-minded individuals.

The 2023 Slugfest championship adds to titles won by the program in 1994 and 1997, and more recently in 2015 and 2018; three championships in the last seven played (the tournament was canceled in 2020-21 due to COVID-19) is the most of any school in that span. The Golden Tornadoes also lost the Slugfest final to Southern Lee last season, then finished one spot better this spring.

“We came out last year and lost, so we knew we had to come out this year and prove a point,” Parker said. “We’ve worked all summer long and all winter, everything. We’ve never stopped working.”

The Golden Tornadoes will now continue Southeastern Athletic Conference play next week; they are currently 5-3 in the conference, two games behind league-leader Midway in second place.

Chavis has said the Golden Tornadoes program doesn’t state conference championships as a “goal” per se, but as an expectation in a program that’s been perennially strong for the last three decades, first under Sandy Thorndyke and now Chavis.

That applies to Slugfest titles too — and for the fifth time, that expectation was met this week.

“This is what our goal was, but it’s really what was expected,” Mynkoda Smith said. “That’s what we do at Fairmont — we expect it.”

