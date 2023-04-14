PEMBROKE — After a competitive night in which both the Black and Gold teams — each made up of half of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team’s overall roster — went back-and-forth on the scoreboard, the outcome was determined on the final play.

Antonio Crim ran into the end zone from 10 yards out to give Black a 32-27 victory Thursday in UNCP’s annual spring football game.

“It was awesome to finish the way they did, to come down to the last possession,” said Mark Hall, who was hired as the Braves’ head coach in December. “That’s really been indicative of how the spring has been all year for us; offense and defense battling, we’ve had highly competitive practices on both sides, and they’ve pushed each other. I think we’re a better team now than we were in the beginning.”

Crim, a transfer running back, is a representation of much of the Braves program; the sophomore followed Hall from Chowan to UNCP. And while both the Black and Gold teams were competitive in Thursday night’s exhibition, each remembered that at the end of the day, they’re all Braves.

“It felt good (to score the winning touchdown), but at the end of the day we’re all teammates,” Crim said. “I’m looking forward to the season with my new team. I’m calling it now, we’re going to get that ring, so you know what time it is; we’ve got the best offense, the best defense, the best special teams, all the way around.”

Points were awarded both conventionally, for touchdowns and the like, but also given to the defenses for three-and-outs, turnovers and defensive stops. The majority of the scoring came from the defense, with the Gold team scoring 20 points defensively and Black scoring 19.

“We feel really good about our defense,” Hall said. “The majority of our upperclassmen are really on defense. We only have 12 seniors on the entire team, but a lot of those guys are guys that have college experience, playing in games, and we brought in some transfers that were starters at other schools. … But we’ve had a good spring offensively when we’re together and I think we have a chance to be a really good, complete team.”

The biggest defensive play of the night came quickly, on the game’s opening drive. Gold’s Julius Jackson intercepted Black’s Colin Johnson and returned the pick 30 yards for a touchdown.

“I really just dropped back in coverage; I heard my coach saying ‘this is for you, this is for you.’ So I dropped back, I read the quarterback, he threw it, I caught it, and I just had to go in the end zone,” Jackson said. “We have a great defense, a team with great chemistry, great energy. It’s going to be a fun season.”

Johnson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run on Black’s next drive, which was the last offensive points of the first half. Black led 16-14 at halftime, which came after the first of two 30-minute, running-clock halves.

Gold opened the second half with a 1-yard scoring run by Nick Minacapelli. Gold’s Elias Alston provided the defensive highlight of the second half with an interception of a double pass. Two three-and-out stops by the Black defense closed a 27-20 Gold lead to 27-26 before Black’s final drive, which ended with Crim’s walk-off touchdown.

“both teams had some adversity that they faced, neither team really got down and folded, and that’s something we’ve talked about a lot is that football is a tough sport,” Hall said. “You’re not going to be up 14 every first quarter. So they battled, they competed to the end, and it came down to the last possession, which is what we want.”

The atmosphere on the field during and after the game was overwhelmingly positive as the new-look Braves prepare for their first season under Hall.

“The dynamic of this team, I want to say this is the best team I’ve ever played on,” Crim said. “We’ve got players everywhere, from the ones to the fours, we’re stacked. We’ve got the best coaches, the best play calling, the best defensive coaches.”

Hall hopes his program can build on the positive energy gained during spring practice over the coming months ahead of the season opener Aug. 31 at home against Fayetteville State.

“We’ve got a lot of momentum heading into the summer and I don’t want to lose that by having everybody go home and not seeing everybody until August,” Hall said. “Hopefully we can keep the majority of them here and we can keep competing and pushing each other, and we can be where we want to be in August.”

