Three make aces at Fairmont

Fairmont Golf Club had two hole-in-ones on the same hole on back-to-back days this week, and a third one on Thursday.

Roy Williamson had his 7th hole-in-one in this week’s Senior Shootout, acing the 114-yard par-3 eighth hole using a pitching wedge.

Rudy Huggins had his third-career hole-in-one on the 114-yard par-3 eighth hole using a pitching wedge.

Tim Moore recorded his third-career hole-in-one on the 121-yard par-3 fifth hole using an 8 iron.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be played on Friday, April 28 with a 12 noon shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player. Entry fee includes all golf fees, range balls, lunch, a meal after play, plus beer and soft drinks. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9991 to sign up.

Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Championship, formally Member-Member, will be played on May 20 and 21 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start on both days. Format is two-person best ball for both days. Cost is $80 for members and $95 for non-members, which includes two days of golf, lunch both days, range balls and prizes. The tournament is open to everyone who has a current USGA handicap. Tournament will be pre-flighted using 100% of the team’s handicap. Handicaps will be used for flighting only. All scores will be based in gross score only. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information or to sign up.

The first Thursday Evening Scramble of the year will be played on Thursday, May 4 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Cost includes all golf fees, a meal after play, and prizes. Please reserve your team by Wednesday afternoon. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Roy Williamson and Lonail Locklear were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout, winning in a playoff over Larry Lynn Locklear and Bob Antone. The second flight was won by Buckey Beasley and Warren Bowen, with Richard Lowery and Dayrl McIver coming in second place. Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich were the third-flight winners, followed by Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial who took second place. Roy Williamson, who had a hole-in-one, Lonail Locklear, Joe Bostic, and Richard Lowery were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 71, Billy Allen 75, Kirk Hamilton 76, Butch Lennon 76, James Cox 77, Ricky Martin 77, Barry Leonard 77, Bert Thomas 77, Donald Arnette 77, Danny Glasscock 78, Richie Chmura 78, James Thompson 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Lonail Locklear and Roy Williamson were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 59, winning by five strokes over runners-up John Haskins and Knocky Thorndyke.

Closest to the pin winners were John Haskins and Larry Locklear.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]