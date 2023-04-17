PEMBROKE – Visiting King pushed across a lone run in the top of the seventh inning to take a seemingly comfortable 3-1 advantage, but the 21st-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team sent 16 batters to the plate to fuel an 8-hit, 11-run eighth on the way to a weekend sweep-completing 12-3 victory over the Tornado in Sunday’s series finale at Sammy Cox Field.

It was the fifth-straight win for the Braves (32-10, 16-7 CC) who have now captured nine of their last 11 contests dating back to March 29. King (12-27, 2-21) fell to 0-7 all-time against the Black & Gold with Sunday’s loss.

Luke Barrow (4-0) spelled starter Chase Jernigan with one out in the sixth and allowed just three hits in 2 2/3 innings on the way to registering his fourth win of the season. Jernigan, who also pitched four strong innings in UNCP’s win over No. 27 Wingate on Tuesday, scattered five hits and struck out three in 5 1/3 innings but was not awarded a decision.

King, who stormed in front on Davis Hall’s two-run homer in the sixth, added an insurance run in the seventh to stretch its lead out to 3-1. Wes Bonney drew a one-out walk to put runners at the corners for the Tornado, and an errant throw on a double steal attempt brought Chase Hilliard scampering home.

The Braves sent 16 batters to the plate in the decisive eighth inning, and fueled the 11-run frame with eight hits, three walks and a hit by pitch. UNCP knotted the game up at three runs apiece on a RBI single from Michael Kocen, and then took the lead for good on a two-run single from Trent Harris moments later.

Kocen finished with four hits and two RBIs for the Braves, Carlos Amezquita had three hits with two RBIs, Trent Harris had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, and Kody Connor had a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Davis Hall led King with three hits, including a double and a homer, and an RBI. Chase Hilliard had two hits and scored a run. Michael Cordova (1-2) was the losing pitcher.

The Braves will open up a four-game road trip on Wednesday when they head to Salisbury for a rematch with region nemesis Catawba (25-19). First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. at Newman Park.