LUMBERTON — Lumberton golfer Daniel Zeng finished fifth individually, while Purnell Swett finished third and Lumberton finished fourth in the team standings, at Monday’s United-8 Conference golf match at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

Zeng shot a 3-over-par 75 and finished four strokes behind co-medalists Gavin Drose and Nick Perry, both from Cape Fear, who shot 1-under 71.

“75 is my current best for the season,” Zeng said. “Obviously it’s nice to be at home, but it’s not too far from around where I’ve been shooting. It’s gradual improvement.”

Zeng made birdies on holes No. 1, 8, 11 and 17; this included a two-putt at the par-5 eighth and a two-putt from the fringe on the short par-4 17th.

“A lot of (the birdies) were short little tap-in putts,” Zeng said. “I hit a good wedge shot into (No.) 1, so I put that in. For the most part, the good shots I hit today, they turned out really well.”

Zeng qualified for the regional tournament last season; he said he hopes to reach regionals again, and ultimately advance to states, later this spring.

“It’s given me a lot of confidence for sure; especially over the ball, I’m feeling a lot better,” Zeng said. “One thing I have to get used to before to prepare for regionals is the time I’ll be out there in the heat.”

Cape Fear won the team competition with a team score of 306; Gray’s Creek was second at 334, led by the individual third-place finisher Will Walters, who shot even-par 72.

Purnell Swett’s third-place team finish came at a score of 376; Jameson Locklear led the way with an 87, Ben Lowry shot 91, Orin Maynor shot 94, Landon Hunt shot 104, Elijah Chavis shot 105 and Kevin Locklear shot 108 for the Rams.

Lumberton finished fourth at 380. Behind Zeng, Carson Stevenson shot 96, Cameron Karshner shot 101, Joah Oxendine shot 108 and Jack Stevenson shot 116.

Jack Britt finished fifth in the team competition; South View did not post a team score after a player disqualification.

