PEMBROKE — Another standout performance on the pitching mound paid additional dividends for sophomore righthander Jonathon Jacobs on Tuesday afternoon when the Lumberton native was lauded as Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Week.

Jacobs, a product of nearby Purnell Swett High School, scattered six hits, struck out 11 batters and did not allow an earned run in six innings of work as the 21st-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team topped visiting King in the back half of a series-opening doubleheader on Saturday at Sammy Cox Field. He faced four or less batters in three frames, and did not allow a Tornado runner to advance past second base until there were two outs in the fifth.

Jacobs worked his way into the weekend rotation in early March and has responded by registering a 6-1 record and a 2.23 earned run average against Conference Carolinas opponents in 2023. In 40-1/3 innings pitched inside league play this season, the imposing presence has struck out 51 and walked just 16, while limiting opponents to a paltry .243 batting average.

He ranks among the league’s top 10 this season in a dozen pitching categories, including a fourth-place standing in victories. He is listed eighth among the top pitchers in Conference Carolinas with 51 total strikeouts.

The Braves will open up a four-game road trip on Wednesday when they head to Salisbury for a rematch with region nemesis Catawba (25-19). First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. at Newman Park.