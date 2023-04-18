AVONDALE, La. — Week in and week out on the PGA Tour, pros compete all by themselves, reveling in the individual glory when things go well and having no one else to blame when they don’t.

Except this week.

Fairmont native William McGirt will pair up with Chris Stroud in the PGA Tour’s only team event on the schedule, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which begins Thursday.

McGirt will partner with Stroud, a 41-year-old PGA Tour veteran from Groves, Texas, for the first time. This marks the first time McGirt has played in the event since 2018.

The McGirt-Stroud team will tee off at 9:44 a.m. ET on hole No. 1 in Thursday’ opening round, alongside Andrew Novak and Trevor Cone. The foursome will tee off at 3:03 p.m. ET in Friday’s second round on hole No. 10.

The team stroke-play event uses a four-ball format in the first and third rounds and an alternate-shot format in the second and fourth rounds.

McGirt previously played in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Robert Garrigus, in 2017, and Louisiana native Sam Burns in 2018; both times, McGirt’s team missed the cut. Burns, who is now ranked 12th in the world, will play with Billy Horschel this week.

Before the Zurich Classic of New Orleans became a team event in 2017, McGirt made four starts in the event individually; he made the cut once, finishing 30th in 2012.

McGirt, who is playing this season on the PGA Tour with conditional status, is making his eighth start of the 2022-23 season. He missed the cut in his last start at the Corales Puntacana Championship, but made the cut in the previous two starts, including a tie for 29th at the Honda Classic.

The team of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele won last year’s event and are among the favorites this week, along with Collin Morikawa/Max Homa, Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell, Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim and Burns/Horschel.