Stueck’s breakout season for Pirates set to make history

LUMBERTON — When the Lumberton softball team has needed a big hit, it’s most often been Tiara Stueck that’s provided it.

“Obviously she’s had some big hits for us this year, in key moments; Cape Fear and South View are two that come to mind right off the bat,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “I knew T was going to drive in some runs for us this year … It doesn’t surprise me that she’s leading us in RBIs, but the amount she’s getting has been surprising. She’s been on fire, and hopefully she stays that way.”

The Pirates’ junior catcher entered play Tuesday with eight home runs and 40 RBIs this season; both leave her on the precipice of school records, set in 2018 when Madison Canady had 10 home runs and 42 RBIs in her junior season.

“It means a lot, when I do break it, to have a a record in my name at a high school that I played ball at,” Stueck said. “I didn’t really know (Canady), but I knew of her, and I knew she was a really good softball player, and she can hit.”

The result from Lumberton’s Tuesday game at Gray’s Creek was not available by the Robesonian’s press time. Readers can go online to Robesonian.com for the update.

Stueck’s 40 RBIs are the most in the NCHSAA 4A East Region, eight more than the next-best player, and are also third most in all of the NCHSAA; her eight home runs are second in 4A East and seventh in all of the NCHSAA.

Stueck says she believes in herself and her team more this season than last year, when she had one home run and 27 RBIs as a sophomore — and that hard work from then to now has resulted in her breakout season.

“Putting in the extra work, after hours, at the softball field, at the facility every night,” Stueck said. “Doing the extra work helps a lot. … When I’m in the batters box, I just think to myself hit the ball hard somewhere and make them make the play.”

Stueck’s improved production has also resulted from an improved approach, Register said.

“She’s started staying within herself, and she’s started learning to hit the ball middle to back side,” Register said. “We always talk about going gap to gap and not trying to yank everything … if they throw it outside, hit it to right field. She’s become a better hitter is why she’s so successful; she’s learned how to hit more than just trying to rip at everything.”

The potential RBI record in particular, Register said, is also thanks to the work of those batting in front of Stueck. This includes leadoff batter Aniya Merritt — whose 31 hits and 21 stolen bases also leave her within shouting distance of setting school records by the end of the season — along with Alyssa Stone and Alona Hanna.

Stueck so often driving in these baserunners fits her personality and team-first approach to the game.

“The people in front of her are giving her the opportunities for those RBIs, and then she’s just answering the call,” Register said. “Her teammates are rooting for her, and she’s so humble. She always tries to include everybody else; that’s her personality. She’s a very humble person, and this isn’t going to her head, so that’s why I think she can continue what she’s doing.”

And — most importantly — Stueck’s success is helping the Pirates win games. The team entered Tuesday at 15-3 overall and 8-2 in the United-8 Conference, one game out of first place.

Stueck wears jersey No. 12 after her brother, former Pirates baseball player Bryce Stueck, did the same. She played volleyball and basketball in middle school before focusing on softball through her high school career so far.

Her eye-popping numbers this season have begun to gain Stueck some attention from the college level, and she says that college softball is something she plans to pursue.

“Coming into this season, she’s had a few people asking about her, talking about her,” Register said. “Now as the season progresses, there’s more and more people starting to get interested in her, and her stock’s going up and up. If she can duplicate this in the next year, there’s no telling. … She’s definitely raised some eyebrows for some people.”

But first things first — with a few games still to go in this year’s regular season, she’s got a couple records to try and set.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.