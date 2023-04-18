SNOW HILL — The regulation 54 holes weren’t enough to separate two teammates at the Conference Carolinas women’s golf championship this week, even as those two separated themselves from the rest of the field.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Amanda Hamrin defeated Georgia Page on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff, earning Hamrin the league’s individual title.

Behind the solid play from Hamrin and Page, UNCP won the team championship for the second straight season.

Hamrin and Page, both redshirt seniors, each finished regulation at 7 over par 223; Hamrin shot 3-over 75 in the final round and Page, who was defending last year’s individual conference title, shot 2-over 74.

Hamrin birdied the first hole, and while she didn’t make another birdie the Vasteras, Sweden native played steady golf the rest of the way, including pars on nine of her last 10 holes. Page, from Sydney, Australia, made three birdies on the day, with two coming on par-3s, but made double-bogey on the 16th to fall into the tie with Hamrin.

Mount Olive’s Victoria Morelli and Erskine’s Amanda Guzman tied for third, two strokes behind Hamrin and Page.

UNCP’s first-place team finish came with a 57-over-par total, 15 strokes ahead of runner-up Erskine and 16 clear of Converse and Belmont Abbey, who tied for third.

Elizabeth Ritchie finished tied for 14th for the Braves after a final-round 76 and Samantha DeBusk was 18th after a final-round 80. Toni Blackwell shot an 82 Tuesday and finished tied for 28th.

Hamrin and Page were tied for the first-round lead after shooting 1-over 73 on Sunday; Belmont Abbey led the team competition by two strokes over the Braves. Hamrin led Page by one stroke after the second round, while UNCP took a seven-stroke lead on the team leaderboard.

The Braves’ back-to-back team championships comes after last season’s title was the program’s first since 2014. Hamrin’s individual title also comes one year after Page was the first Brave to win medalist honors since 2013.

UNCP’s team championship carries Conference Carolinas’ automatic berth into the NCAA Regionals, which will be held May 8-10 at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia.