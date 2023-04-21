BOSTON — Josh Whitley was preparing to run the Boston Marathon in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic upended that race and nearly every other aspect of American life.

The Lumberton native ran a virtual Boston Marathon around town later that year, but that was no substitute for the experience of running arguably the world’s most renowned race.

Monday, he finally got that chance as he ran in, and completed, the 26.2-mile event.

“It was outstanding,” Whitley said. “Easily the biggest race I’ve ever run, the best race I’ve ever run, as far as the experience. It’s hard to comprehend the number of people that, from start to finish, are lining the course and cheering for everybody. It’s a cool experience.”

The 45-year-old completed the race in 3 hours, 16 minutes and 56 seconds. He was the 8,270th-place finisher overall; this was 6,898th among male participants and 1,007th in his age division.

When he did cross the finish line, he said, it was an “emotional” moment.

“Really the last quarter mile or so, just up Boylston Street, and that’s the moment, you can see the finish line and the conclusion — it’s emotional. You did it,” Whitley said. “The emotional piece was at the starting line and the finish line, when it hits you that, I’m about to do this big deal, big thing. You’re standing there waiting for the gun to go off to start, it’s an emotional time, and then when you finish, it’s the same thing, to say I actually did it.”

One thing that sets the Boston Marathon apart, he said, is the support from the Boston community throughout the entire 26.2-mile course.

“For 26 miles, there are people standing the entire way cheering,” Whitley said. “And it’s hard to understand that. And not just one, but two or three people deep doing that.”

After being unable to travel to Boston for the 2020 Marathon, Whitley felt grateful to get the chance to participate this time around.

“It’s a relief in a sense that, the last time you didn’t know anything was going to happen and it got canceled, so the whole time you’re like, yes, I’m going this time, but in my mind the whole time I’m like, don’t get hurt, don’t get sick; don’t let something come up to stop this time too,” Whitley said. “So in a sense, it’s a relief, but I’m just happy to have the opportunity to do it.”

Whitley qualified through his time in the Wilmington Marathon last year, and also ran a 50-kilometer ultramarathon (about 31 miles) in January near Wilmington, finishing third.

“I’d never done that distance; I trained up for that, partially in preparation for Boston,” Whitley said. “I’ve been training hard since September or October, really with no break, so I’m going to take a couple of months to heal up, mentally and physically.”

As for what’s next, Whitley said one potential goal would be to run a half-marathon in under an hour and a half, which he’s previously missed by just five seconds. But for now, he’s enjoying some rest and relaxation after the feat of finishing Boston.

“There will be something,” he said. “But right now it’s really to enjoy the moment.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.