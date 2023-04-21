Hamrin, Page duel in ‘weird’ playoff for individual title

SNOW HILL — With a Conference Carolinas team championship in hand for the second straight year, two golfers from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke headed back to the tee box with more to be settled Tuesday.

After a season of competing together as teammates, they were now pitted against each other with the individual title on the line.

“A little weird situation, having to play against your own teammate,” Amanda Hamrin said. “But I felt confident in my game and went out there and did my thing.”

Hamrin defeated Georgia Page on the second playoff hole to win medalist honors, further solidifying UNCP’s place as the league’s premier women’s golf program, with consecutive individual championships by the Braves to match their back-to-back team titles.

“The girls performed, some of their best play all season long was at conference, which really, obviously, helped us get where we needed to go,” UNCP coach Hannah Luckett said. “Overall, we just had a great week. We put two great rounds together after not so great of a start the first day, and I was really proud of Georgia and Amanda for stepping up and playing some great golf all week long.”

The Braves’ team championship came by a 15-stroke margin over second-place Erskine, with Converse and Belmont Abbey tied for third 16 strokes behind UNCP, which played the same starting five from last year’s championship.

“It meant everything to win it two years in a row,” Page said. “It just shows the practice that we’re putting in, coach’s work, all of our work. We’re dedicating it to the right places and it’s paying off.”

“We’ve been preparing very well for this this whole semester, just trying to stay in our game and not focusing on what other teams are doing,” Hamrin said. “There was more competition this year, so it was definitely a little tougher, but we were confident in our game and in our abilities to come out with a second win, so it felt great when we were able to do so.”

While the Braves expanded an eight-stroke lead in the team competition entering the final round to comfortably earn the win, the individual leaderboard was far tighter. Hamrin led Page by one stroke entering Tuesday’s play at Cutter Creek Golf Club; Hamrin shot 3-over 75 and Page shot 2-over 74 in the final round as the pair ended the round tied at a 7 over par total. Both missed makeable birdie putts on the final hole of regulation.

“I went into it feeling really good that morning,” Hamrin said. “I had been playing good the two first days, and I felt like my game was there. The last few weeks I’ve been putting in some extra work and really peaked, so that last day I went out feeling good and I played really good that day too, and so did Georgia, and we ended up in a playoff.”

“It’s pretty special as a coach watching two of your players be champions,” Luckett said. “From there on out, I told them they’re co-champions for Conference Carolinas and I just let the play and battle it out amongst themselves (in the playoff) and Amanda came out on top after the second hole, which was great, and Georgia did amazing as well.”

On the first hole of a sudden-death playoff, Hamrin two-putted for par while Page got up-and-down to match. On the second hole, Page was unable to get up-and-down from a greenside bunker, while Hamrin two-putted for par and the win.

“I’m super proud, and in my eyes we’re both winners,” Hamrin said. “That’s important for me to know too; Georgia played amazing too, so that’s not to forget.”

“The playoff was an interesting experience; competing against your own teammate isn’t something you want to do, but it’s what it came down to at the end of the day,” Page said. “It just showed that we were so competitive throughout the tournament, all three days, just fighting, fighting, fighting. At the end of the day, Amanda came out on top, and I’m so proud of her for that, and creds to her.”

Page, a native of Sydney, Australia, won the Conference Carolinas individual championship last season; Friday, she was named as the league’s Player of the Year for the second straight season; she had a 75.1 stroke average and five top-20 finishes this season.

Hamrin, Samantha DeBusk and Elizabeth Ritchie earned second-team All-Conference honors; Luckett was named Conference Carolinas Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

Hamrin, from Vasteras, Sweden, came to UNCP with the help of an agency which helped her find American college sports options, since the United States is one of the few nations in the world where collegiate golf is played. But while she ultimately played golf collegiately, her primary sport for much of her youth was gymnastics.

“I think it’s helped me a lot with controlling my body and strength, and coordination,” Hamrin said. “In gymnastics, you also have to be able to take instructions very well on how to do things, and through there I kind of figured out how to swing and it really helped me. I didn’t start with golf until I was 13, so gymnastics definitely gave me a base to stand on.”

Hamrin finished seventh in last year’s Conference Carolinas Championship; this year, she led or co-led after every round of the 54-hole event en route to victory.

“I think just kind of growing as a golfer and a person (is the difference),” Hamrin said. “I think mentally I was in a much better space. Last year, I played some good rounds but I played one that really hurt me; this year, I just had a more relaxed, calm feeling going into it and just enjoying this last year of golf that you’re able to have.”

“She’s been working hard this semester and really has peaked these last couple of weeks, and just was out competing and not worried about other things that are happening, and just trying to play the best golf that she could,” Luckett said. “And she did it all week.”

Hamrin and Page, both redshirt seniors as international students, are in their final seasons of competition; Hamrin has a job lined up and will stay in the U.S., while Page still has at least one semester left to finish her master’s degree.

But first, they’ll compete in at least one more college tournament, as the Braves’ conference championship comes with an automatic berth into the NCAA South Super Regional, set for May 8-10 in Gainesville, Georgia.

“(Preparation) probably similar to what we’ve been doing; if it worked for conference, I don’t see any point in really changing anything,” Page said. “But still just going out there, enjoying the process, having fun with it and seeing where it takes us.”

