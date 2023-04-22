Pictured, from left, are Grace Thompson, Betty Jean Powell, Sharon Powell-Brown and Dale Blue-Singletary, who were the winning women’s team at Arrested Potential, Inc.’s eighth-annual At-Risk Children Computer Lab Charity Golf Tournament.

Arrested Potential Inc. holds fundraiser golf tournament

Arrested Potential, Inc.’s eighth-annual At-Risk Children Computer Lab Charity Golf Tournament raised $8,000 for the After-School Tutoring and Computer Lab last Saturday. Fifty-four golfers teed off at Pinecrest Country Club to raise money to help the nonprofit upgrade computers, purchase computer software, provide nutritional snacks and academic incentives.

“It was another incredibly successful fundraiser,” said Gene Jones, CEO of Arrested Potential. “We are grateful to the golfers and sponsors for their continued commitment to ensuring that at-risk children are afforded an engaging learning environment where they can improve their academic and computer skills.”

The highlight of the golf tournament was the announcement that, in the Fall of 2023, Arrested Potential, Inc. will open its second After-School Tutoring and Computer Lab with funding from the Louise Oriole Burevitch Endowment Grant.

Winners of the tournament were: Mike Grant, Nate Waddell, Dejuan Green and Reggie McNeil in first place in the men’s division; Betty Jean Powell, Sharon Powell-Brown, Dale Blue-Singletary and Grace Thompson in the first place in the women’s division.

J. C. Spruill, Lloyd Montgomery, C. J. Fredrick and Craig Dance finished in second place, John Marshall, John Campbell, James Bradley and Fred Ratcliff took third, James “Thirt” Powers, Larry Holmes, Tom Jones and Ted Williams were fourth and Jerry Carmichael, Rodney Golson, Eugene Carmichael and Moses Prince took fifth.

Rodney Golson won the men’s closest to the pin contest and Betty Jean Powell won the women’s contest. The longest drive winners were Larry Holmes and Sharon Powell-Brown.

Four make aces at Fairmont

Fairmont Golf Club had two hole-in-ones on the same hole on back-to-back days last week, and has added two more in the days since.

Roy Williamson had his 7th hole-in-one in last week’s Senior Shootout, acing the 114-yard par-3 eighth hole using a pitching wedge.

Rudy Huggins had his third-career hole-in-one on the 114-yard par-3 eighth hole using a pitching wedge.

Tim Moore recorded his third-career hole-in-one on the 121-yard par-3 fifth hole using an 8 iron.

Sten Taube recorded his first hole-in-one this week on the 130-yard par-3 13th hole, using a gap wedge.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be played on Friday, April 28 with a 12 noon shotgun start. This is a four-person captains-choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player. The entry fee includes all golf fees, range balls, lunch, a meal after play, plus beer and soft drinks. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9991 to sign up.

Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Championship, formally Member-Member, will be played on May 20 and 21 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start on both days. The format is two-person best ball for both days. Cost is $80 for members and $95 for non-members which includes two days of golf, lunch both days, range balls and prizes. The event is open to everyone who has a current USGA handicap. The tournament will be pre-flighted using 100% of the team’s handicap. Handicaps will be used for flighting only. All scores will be based in gross score only. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information or to sign up.

The first Thursday Evening Scramble of the year will be played on Thursday, May 4 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person captain’s-choice format with an entry fee of $25 for members and $30 for non-members. The cost includes all golf fees, a meal after play, and prizes. Please reserve your team by Wednesday afternoon. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Larry Lynn Locklear and Bob Antone. The second flight was won by Tim Moore and Rick Rogers with Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen coming in second place. Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson won the third flight. Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich were the fourth flight winners with Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial coming in second. J.T. Powers, Al Almond, Rick Rogers and Tim Moore were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 69, Barry Leonard 71, Andy Andrews 71, Donald Arnette 72, James Thompson 73, Atlas Warwick 73, Ricky Lewis 74, Bob Antone 74, James Cox 74, Bert Thomas 75, Richie Chmura 76, Tim Moore 76, Mark Madden 77, Michael Connor 77, J.T. Powers 77, Tommy Davis 78, Chris Barfield 78 and Tim Rice 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Tiger Will and Willie Oxendine were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 64, winning by one stroke over Bob Antone and Larry Locklear, who won a scorecard playoff for second place.

First-flight winners were Joe Locklear and Ronnie Chavis with a 70, one stroke ahead of runners-up Tommy Belch and James Humphrey.

Closest to the pin winners were Larry Locklear, Greg Harris and Cliff Nance.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

