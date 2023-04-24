COLUMBIA, S.C. — Javion Seger, DaMarr Harvey, Travon Morrow and Caleb Baldwin teamed up in the 4×100 relay to record an NCAA provisional time to highlight action at the USC Open on Saturday at the Creggor Center.

The relay squad picked up a seventh place finish with a 40.68, which marked the second NCAA provisional time of the season for the relay team. The quartet currently holds the 23rd-fastest time in Division II.

Cedric Douglas recorded an impressive personal-best mark in the discus throw with a toss of 48.10 meters for a sixth-place finish. Bennie Oxendine also registered a personal-best mark in shot put with a ninth-place finish.

On the women’s side, Alycia Artman finished in eighth-place in shot put with a mark of 11.72 meters, while Raigan Evans’ personal-best performance in the discus throw helped her to a ninth-place finish.

The Braves will now turn their attention to the Conference Carolinas Championships set to begin on Friday. The two-day meet will be held at the Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach, S.C.