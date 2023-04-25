PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico — After a dozen years on the PGA Tour, it’s not often that Fairmont native William McGirt plays in an event that he hasn’t competed in before.

But this week, he’ll play in the Mexico Open at Vidanta for the first time.

McGirt will tee off on hole No. 1 at 2:01 p.m. ET Thursday in the first round, paired with Byeong Hun An and Andrew Novak. The trio will tee off in Friday’s second round at 8:56 a.m. ET on the 10th hole.

The event, which is the national open of Mexico, has been played since 1944 but did not become a PGA Tour event until 2022. It is played at Vidanta Vallarta, a 7,436-yard, par-71 layout in Puerto Vallarta on the Pacific coast of Mexico.

McGirt is playing this season on the PGA Tour on conditional status, and is ranked 192nd in the FedExCup standings for the 2022-23 season. He has missed the cut in his last two Tour starts and five of his last seven dating back to October. This includes last week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he partnered with Chris Stroud in the team event and missed the cut by four strokes. McGirt has two top-30 finishes this season including a tie for 24th at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October, which was his season debut.

While McGirt has not played the Mexico Open at Vidanta before, he does have five career PGA Tour starts in Mexico. He finished 28th in the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship in 2017, and has four starts at the Mayakoba Classic with a best finish of 19th; both events are now defunct.

This week’s field in the Mexico Open at Vidanta is not considered to be strong, but does include Jon Rahm, in his second Tour start since winning the Masters earlier this month; he is also the defending champion and is the heavy favorite this week. Tony Finau is the other headliner in the field.