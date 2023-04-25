After tough start, Purnell Swett baseball two wins away from United-8 title

Purnell Swett’s Jacob Chavis puts the ball in play during a game against North Brunswick in the Robeson County Slugfest April 10 in Red Springs.

PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett baseball team entered play Tuesday on a 10-game winning streak in United-8 Conference play, leaving the team two wins away from no worse than a share of the conference title.

But the most important game in that stretch, members of the Rams say, may have been a nonconference loss.

Purnell Swett played Hoggard in a Saturday matinee March 25 in Wilmington, and lost 5-4 to the Vikings — but found something in the process.

“That’s when everything started to click,” senior infielder/pitcher Keithyn Hunt said. “We lost that game, but it was still a good game. We didn’t come up in the situation that we should have, but we still played together as a whole.”

The Rams beat Lumberton 9-4 in their next outing on March 28, and have won eight of their last nine overall since the Hoggard game. They’re currently tied with Cape Fear for first place in the United-8, with both sitting 10-2 in the conference.

Purnell Swett (13-8) played Tuesday at Douglas Byrd (2-16), which it beat 25-4 earlier this season; the result was unavailable at press time but can be seen at robesonian.com. The Rams then have a home nonconference game scheduled against Hoke County before the regular-season finale at home against Lumberton on Thursday — moved up from Friday due to the threat of inclement weather — with a likely chance to clinch at least a share of a title. It would be the Rams’ first conference championship since 2017.

The Rams’ success — and potential conference championship — is remarkable considering the team’s start to the season. Purnell Swett was 1-5 overall and 0-2 in conference play after six games; this included blown leads late against Richmond, Gray’s Creek and Ashley and a 13-4 loss at Cape Fear.

“We knew we were close,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “There was a lot of games that got away from us late. Then we figured out how to start finishing and some things have went our way. … Things didn’t go our way early, but we didn’t leave what we were doing; we just stuck with the process. We’ve put the work in.

Things began to shift with a 12-8 win over Jack Britt on March 14 and a 9-6 victory at South View three days later, bringing the Rams to a level record in league play. Blowouts of Seventy-First and Douglas Byrd, the bottom two teams in the conference, followed.

Then came the Hoggard game.

“We went down and played Hoggard; we ended up losing, but we played a good game, it was one of the better games we’ve played all year,” said senior first baseman Malachi Gales, who leads the team with a .441 batting average, 27 runs and 11 extra-base hits after transferring from Fairmont. “After that, everything started going good, we started winning games.”

The road win at rival Lumberton — with seven runs in a two-inning stretch blowing open what had been a back-and-forth game — led into the second turn through conference play. Purnell Swett avenged their two United-8 losses with a pair of one-run wins, beating Gray’s Creek on March 31 and Cape Fear on April 4, to position themselves atop the standings.

“We held on to it (against Cape Fear), and after that we went on like a six-game run. … We kind of got ourselves over the hump,” Lamb said. “We were right there (against) Cape Fear the first time, let it get away; we let Richmond get away, we let Ashley get away. These are games that we were in control of and just kind of let it slip away. Our (overall) record really is not a true reflection of who we are.”

Three more blowout wins have followed in conference play, against Jack Britt, South View and Seventy-First. The one loss in the last month for the Rams came in the Robeson County Slugfest, a 10-0 defeat by Fairmont in the tournament semifinals. Purnell Swett also beat North Brunswick in the first round and Heide Trask in the third-place game of the tournament.

“The Slugfest was kind of a hiccup, but that was a good hiccup, because it helped us get back in here and get refocused on what we’re after,” Lamb said.

One big factor for the Rams has been an improved approach at the plate. It’s resulted in 9.1 runs per game since the loss to Hoggard.

“We’re not nervous, or whatever you want to call it,” Hunt said. “We’re more locked in; our approaches at the plate are better, seeing pitches better, taking pitchers deeper in the count.”

During their stretch of winning baseball over the last month, the Rams have increasingly developed confidence — and that’s now at a high point.

“(We’ve got) a bunch more confidence,” Gales said. “When you start winning, it gives you confidence. Once you start winning, you don’t really feel like you can lose.”

As a result of that confidence in their abilities — and a result of winning — the Rams are doing what is intended, playing the game in the first place: enjoying themselves.

“That’s the main thing, we’re having fun,” said Hunt, who is hitting .357 with 15 RBIs, 20 runs and nine doubles, and is 1-3 with a 2.67 ERA in eight pitching appearances. “Taking it back to 13 (years old), 12 — playing just like that. They couldn’t touch us then, just like they ain’t been able to touch us now.”

Lamb says he’s “not big on individual leaders,” but likes to see all of his players leading by example. Some of the biggest “examples” include Gales and Hunt, along with junior Jacob Chavis, hitting .371 with 23 RBIs and 17 runs while going 4-1 with a 2.42 ERA on the mound, with 41 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings; senior Riley Locklear, hitting .381 with 19 RBIs and 15 runs; and sophomore Chandon Sanderson, who is 5-3 with a 3.00 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings.

“It’s a team effort,” said Lamb, who has coached the Rams since the 2018 season. “I think everybody comes in and you do your job, and do it to the best of your ability, and let your play be an example for your teammates.”

After improving throughout the season, the Rams are reaching their peak — doing so, in late April and into May, by design.

“It’s all about the state playoffs,” Lamb said. “You want to be peaking at the right time. You don’t want to be peaking in the middle, you don’t want to be peaking at the Slugfest; you want to be peaking at the end. And I feel like, slowly but surely, we’ve been progressing. We’ll see how it goes; if somehow we can finish it out and end up first in the conference, we’ll have a home game in the first round; I don’t know when the last time there was a home baseball playoff game here.”

But before the state playoffs, or even the United-8 Conference Tournament next week, a certain rivalry game looms large. There will likely be a big crowd in Pembroke Thursday as the Rams look to clinch some hardware — and Lumberton looks to prevent them from doing so.

“It’s going to be a slugfest, it’s going to be a battle,” Lamb said. “We’ve just got to go out and stay focused, and not let the moment be bigger than us. Sometimes that happens with 15-, 16-, 17-year-olds; they get caught up in the moment. I think that’s a lot of what happened with us and Fairmont, they got caught up in it instead of just going out and playing baseball.”

The Rams players have anticipated this moment all season, and know they’ll be ready.

“We’re ready for that. We’ve been looking forward to it all year,” Hunt said. “We knew it was going to come down to us and them. We’ll be ready — it won’t take long.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles