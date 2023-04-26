FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton softball team made quick work of Seventy-First in Tuesday’s United-8 Conference game in Fayetteville, earning a 16-0 win in four innings.

Lumberton’s win moves the Pirates (18-3, 11-2 United-8) into a loss-column tie for first place in the United-8 with Cape Fear and South View after the Colts dealt the Tigers their second conference loss Tuesday.

The Pirates scored six runs in the first inning, three in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth Tuesday, while holding Seventy-First (0-15, 0-12 United-8) to one hit.

Aniya Merritt had two hits and three steals for Lumberton, and tied the program’s single-season record with 27 stolen bases this season.

Carlee Register had two hits and four RBIs for the Pirates, Tiara Stueck had two doubles and an RBI, Ava Hanna and Emma Jones each had a hit and an RBI and Alona Hanna, Kaleigh Martin and Halona Sampson each had hits.

Sampson pitched a hitless first inning with one strikeout for Lumberton and earned the win; Ava Hanna allowed one hit with five strikeouts over three innings pitched.

Hannah Rice had the only hit for the Falcons.

The Pirates play Thursday at Purnell Swett, seeking to clinch a share of the conference title; the game was moved up from Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.

Rams beat Douglas Byrd, move one win away from United-8 share

The Purnell Swett baseball team scored nine runs in the first en route to a 15-4 win in five innings at Douglas Byrd Tuesday.

Purnell Swett (14-8, 11-2 United-8) hosts Lumberton on Thursday, and can clinch at least a share of the United-8 Conference title with a win. The game was moved up from Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.

The Rams added one run in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth. Douglas Byrd (2-17, 1-11 United-8) scored four runs in the third.

Malachi Gales had two hits, three RBIs and a run for Purnell Swett, Jacob Chavis had two hits, two RBIs and a run, Chandon Sanderson had a hit with two RBIs and two runs, Waydan McMillan had a hit, an RBI and two runs, Camden Hunt had a hit and three runs and Evert Pinto scored twice.

Jaythan Locklear pitched two hitless innings with four strikeouts, earning the win for the Rams. Samuel Brewington pitched the final four innings, allowing four runs on four hits with seven strikeouts.

Jayon’e Paschall had two RBIs for Douglas Byrd.

Lady Rams throw three-inning no-hitter at Douglas Byrd

The Purnell Swett softball team put up two innings of 10-plus runs Tuesday at Douglas Byrd and didn’t allow a hit in a 26-1, three-inning victory over the Eagles.

Purnell Swett’s Georgia Locklear pitched a three-inning no-hitter, her second of the season, and earned her sixth win.

Purnell Swett (10-12, 6-7 United-8) scored 10 runs in the first inning, 11 in the second and five in the third; their 26-run output came on 20 hits. Douglas Byrd (0-18, 0-11 United-8) scored one run in the third.

Bella Finelli hit her second home run of the season for Purnell Swett and Tomya Hunt hit her first; Finelli, Hunt, Nyla Mitchell, Georgia Locklear, Nylah Johnson, Natalie Evington and Lanna Hagans all had at least two hits for the Rams.

Purnell Swett hosts Lumberton Thursday.

Fairmont tops Lake View in border battle

The Fairmont baseball team traveled south of the border to face Lake View in nonconference play Thursday, and returned to North Carolina with a 3-2 win over the Wild Gators.

Fairmont (15-5) scored single runs in the first, third and fourth innings; Lake View (5-3) scored single runs in the second and sixth.

Noah Parker pitched a complete game for the Golden Tornadoes with one earned run allowed on seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts, earning the win; he also had a double and scored twice offensively.

Nemo Chavis had two hits and a run for Fairmont; Kenley Callahan and Stanley Scott also had hits.

Fairmont is scheduled to play Friday at Latta.