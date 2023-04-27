WILMINGTON — In a season full of record-setting performances, the Lumberton softball team had two more historic feats in a 7-6 nonconference win at Hoggard Wednesday.

Tiara Stueck hit her 10th home run of the season, tying the school’s single-season record held by Madison Canady. Stueck had two hits and two RBIs, extending her Lumberton single-season RBIs record to 49.

Aniya Merritt had two stolen bases, giving her 29 for the season and breaking the school’s single-season record. Merritt also recorded one hit.

Lumberton (19-3) scored three runs in the second inning and four in the fifth; Hoggard (13-7) had two runs each in the first, second and sixth innings.

Camryn Honeycutt had two hits with a double and two RBIs for the Pirates; Emma Jones also had two hits. Alyssa Stone had a double and an RBI, Jaelyn Hammond had a hit and an RBI and Nyiah Walker had a hit.

Isabelle Roberts had three hits and two RBIs to lead Hoggard, Sydney Ciamillo had two hits with a double and two RBIs and Emersen Hutchins and Jordan Martin also had two hits each. Macey Ciamillo and Tristan Shivers had a hit and an RBI for the Vikings and Gracie Mabrey had one hit.

Halona Sampson pitched a complete game for Lumberton, allowing five earned runs with four strikeouts to earn the win. Ava Cook took the loss for Hoggard.

Lumberton scored second-inning runs on an RBI double by Honeycutt, which brought home courtesy runner Kaela Ortt; a sacrifice fly by Carlee Register to plate Jones; and an RBI bunt single by Hammond that scored Honeycutt for a 3-2 lead.

Trailing 4-3 after four innings, Merritt scored a fifth-inning run on an RBI double by Stone; after Alona Hanna reached on a fielder’s choice, Tiara Stueck cleared the bases with a two-run home run. A Honeycutt single later in the inning scored pinch-runner Leea Wilkins for a 7-4 Pirates lead.

RBI singles by Roberts and Shivers in the sixth brought Hoggard back to within a run.

Lumberton will play Thursday at Purnell Swett with a chance to clinch a share of the United-8 Conference championship.