PEMBROKE — Lumberton’s girls 4×200 team won a relay race, while Annabelle Horrigan and La’Kayia Hunt each earned individual titles, at the United-8 Conference track championship Wednesday at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Dick and Lenore Taylor Track.

The Pirates’ girls 4×200 team of Horrigan, Hunt, Kyleigh Pollock and Aniya Merritt ran the race in 1 minute, 47.28 seconds to earn the title, winning by 0.27 seconds over runners-up Jack Britt.

Horrigan won the championship in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in 18.45 seconds to beat South View’s Jasmine Scriven by 0.28 seconds.

Hunt won a title in the field by winning the triple jump with a score of 33 feet, 4.00 inches. Scriven also finished second in this event, 5 1/2 inches behind Hunt.

Hunt and Horrigan also performed well in the 300-meter hurdles; Hunt finished second in 52.16 seconds, 0.80 seconds behind titlist Jakayla Davis from Gray’s Creek, while Horrigan was fourth in 54.64. Purnell Swett’s Samaria McCall finished sixth in 56.49 seconds.

Pollock posted a second-place finish in the long jump, with a jump of 16-11.00. Jack Britt’s Bella Ross was over eight inches ahead of Pollock at 17-07.25 to claim first.

A third runner-up finish for the Pirates came when Janya Rolland finished second in the discus throw at 91-05.00, exactly one foot behind winner Taylor Travis from Gray’s Creek. Rolland was the only competitor from Lumberton or Purnell Swett to advance to the final in the event, others competed in the prelims: Lumberton’s Andrea Brown was 11th at 58-05.00, Wyntergale Oxendine was 13th at 51-07.00 and Jayla Jacobs was 14th at 51-05.00, while Purnell Swett’s Quinika Smith was 12th at 54-06.00.

Purnell Swett’s Lillymae Ellerbe finished third in both the 100- and 200-meters; she ran the 100-meter dash in 12.98 seconds and the 200-meters in 26.97. Kemora Gaddy finished third in the 200-meters at 30.77, Kamya Foxworth 18th at 32.48 and Mia Smith 20th at 38.44 for the Pirates, while the Rams’ Quinika Smith was 19th at 32.89.

Ellerbe was the only local runner to advance to the 100-meter final, but six others competed in the event prelims; Lumberton’s Merritt was 10th in 13.10, with Courtney Bellamy 22nd in 14.40, Gaddy 23rd in 14.50 and Unik Nesbitt 24th in 14.60, while Purnell Swett’s McCall took 16th in 13.60 and Quinika Smith was 27th in 16.02.

Two Lumberton relay teams also finished third; the 4×400 team ran the relay in 4:46.28, while the 4×800 team finished in 11:23.40.

Purnell Swett’s Dahlia Locklear finished fifth in the 3200-meters at 14:13.05 while Lumberton’s Charley Whitley was seventh in 14:19.52.

The Pirates’ Rolland took fifth in the shot put final at 28-09.00, with teammates Brown seventh at 27-00.00 and Oxendine ninth at 25-09.00. The Rams’ Quinika Smith competed in the prelims and finished 12th at 24-06.00.

Whitley was sixth for the Pirates in the 1600-meters at 6:01.64; Purnell Swett’s Dahlia Locklear finished ninth in 6:30.06 and Lela Locklear 13th at 7:39.03.

Lumberton’s Teresa Canady finished ninth in the 800-meters in 2:51.88, with teammate Leira Smith 10th at 3:00.23 and Zara Patel 11th at 3:01.38. Purnell Swett’s Claudia Allen was 13th at 3:14.48 and Aaliyah Chavis 15th at 3:27.65.

Pollock was 12th for the Pirates in the 400-meters in 1:10.21, with teammates Foxworth at 15th in 1:13.23 and Mia Smith 20th at 1:21.57; the Rams’ Allen was 13th in 1:10.94 and Chavis 18th in 1:17.73.

Boys

The boys United-8 Championship was highlighted locally by runner-up finishes by Purnell Swett’s Chase Harris in the 400-meters and Colin McMilan in discus and Lumberton’s Sivan Smith in the 300-meter hurdles.

Harris ran the 400-maters in 51.88, finishing only behind winner Tyler Davis from Gray’s Creek, who ran the race in 51.25. Lumberton’s Zian Patel was ninth in 53.76, Dakoda Hunt 11th in 54.35, Devaughn McMillian 14th in 55.60 and Reggie Bush 17th in 57.41; Purnell Swett’s Ashton Hunt finished 19th at 57.90, with Caleb Goins 20th in 58.26 and Bryton Oxendine 23rd in 1:02.10.

McMilan’s runner-up finish in the discus throw came with a throw of 122-08.00 in the event final; Gray’s Creek’s Elijah Wilson won at 126-07.00. The Rams’ Jodi Freeman finished fourth at 116-01.00, while Lumberton’s Chris Britt was sixth at 110-00.00. In the prelims, Lumberton’s Ronald Tyler was 14th at 92-02.00, Andre Bethea 15th at 91-07.00 and Ashton Encinius 20th at 78-09.00, while Purnell Swett’s Caleb Blue-Oxendine was 21st at 78-04.00.

Sivan Smith’s second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles at 42.20, while South View’s Michael Sturdivant dominated the field, winning by more than a second and a half at 42.20. Lumberton’s Monquail Chatman was seventh at 45.83 and Desmond McArther 14th at 48.66; Purnell Swett’s Elan Locklear was 20th at 53.97.

Lumberton’s 4×800 relay team finished third at 8:42.60, with Purnell Swett sixth in the event at 9:49.50.

The Pirates’ Tyler was fourth in the shot put finals at 41-08.00, with teammate Jalen Terry-Winston fifth at 41-00.00. Purnell Swett’s Freeman was sixth at 40-06.00 and McMilan seventh at 39-05.00. In the event prelims, Purnell Swett’s Caleb Blue-Oxendine was 10th at 38-00.00, with Lumberton’s Bradley Pait 15th at 33-10.00 and Andre Bethea 20th at 30-01.00.

Two Lumberton relay teams finished fifth; the 4×100 team ran the race in 45.55, while the 4×200 team finished in 1:38.05. The Pirates’ 4×400 team finished sixth at 3:54.20, with Purnell Swett seventh at 4:04.76.

Lumberton’s Sivan Smith finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles final at 17.52; he was also second in the event prelims. The Pirates’ Monquail Chatman was seventh at 17.61 in the event final. In the prelims, McArther took 11th in 19.20 and San Pyo was 12th in 19.70.

Korbyn Walton was sixth for the Pirates in the 1600-meters, finishing in 4:49.78, just ahead of teammate Evan Blackley in seventh at 5:06.92; the Pirates’ Mason West was 11th in 5:27.92 and Purnell Swett’s Aiden Locklear was 15th in 5:44.54.

Blackley was seventh in the 3200-meters in 11:11.32, with Pirates teammate Kevin Silva-Tapia was 13th in 13:15.55.

Lumberton’s Ben Ervin finished seventh in the triple jump at 37-06.00 and teammate Christopher Ward was ninth in 37-00.00.

James Bristow took ninth in the long jump for Lumberton at 18-08.00; fellow Pirate Ervin was 14th at 17-09.00, with Ward 16th at 16-09.50 and Gamir Robinson 18th at 16-09.00.

The Pirates’ Cayden Hammonds finished 10th in the 800-meters at 2:17.04 with West 15th at 2:25.71. Purnell Swett’s Aiden Locklear was 18th at 2:30.89, Elan Locklear 21st at 2:38.82, Cody Cummings 22nd at 2:40.10 and Bryton Oxendine 23rd at 2:43.45.

No local runners advanced to the 100-meter final; four Lumberton runners competed in the prelims: Gamir Robinson was 15th at 11.70, Chris McCallum 16th at 11.70, Isaiah Felder 17th at 11.80 and Josiah Jackson 23rd at 12.60.

Lumberton’s Reggie Bush was the highest local finisher in the 200-meters in 19th at 25.37, with the Pirates’ Isaiah Felder 20th at 25.72 and Josiah Jackson 22nd at 26.04.

The next step for the competitors who qualify will be the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A Mideast Regional on May 13 at Green Level High School in Cary. The top 16 qualifying times from schools across the region will get to compete in the event.