Lumberton’s Aniya Merritt slides into second base as Purnell Swett’s Nyla Mitchell attempts to tag her during Thursday’s game in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — Needing a win to clinch a share of the United-8 Conference regular-season championship, the Lumberton softball team trailed rival Purnell Swett early Thursday, and was tied after four innings against the Rams.

Then the floodgates opened.

Lumberton scored 12 runs over the last two innings, earning a 14-3 win in six innings over the Rams.

The shared title by the Pirates is the program’s first regular-season conference championship in recent history.

“It’s funny how a year can change things; last year we were playing on that same field, and Swett was still in the deal for the conference tournament, and beat the brakes off of us,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “This year we got a share of the title by beating them on their field. It’s always a big rivalry between us and them, and they’ve got a really good team.

“Early on it was tough going for us; they’re always going to give us a good game. We were hitting some balls right at people, they made a diving play, got some runs and were up on us early, but then we kind of got our bats going and got some good breaks, and got to finish it off in a good way.”

Tied 2-2 going to the fifth inning, Lumberton (20-3, 12-2 United-8) scored five in the fifth and seven in the sixth.

The fifth-inning scoring began with an RBI single by Carlee Register, driving home pinch-runner Ava Hanna for a 3-2 lead. Carlee Register came home on a throwing error on Aniya Merritt’s bunt single before a two-RBI bloop single by Tiara Stueck brought home Merritt and Jaelyn Hammond, who reached on a walk. Emma Jones then singled to plate courtesy runner Kaela Ortt for a 7-2 lead.

The offensive explosion continued in the sixth; an Alyssa Stone RBI single scored Carlee Register and Aniya Merritt scored on a fielder’s choice. Stueck singled to drive home Stone and Alona Hanna for an 11-2 advantage; Camryn Honeycutt’s sacrifice fly brought home Ortt, Nyiah Walker scored on a wild pitch and Jones scored on an RBI single by Carlee Register for a 14-2 lead.

“We got back to doing the little things that got us there, and why we’re averaging almost 11 runs a game,” Mackie Register said. “Their pitcher (Bella Finelli) had us off-balance and we were rolling over a bunch of balls, but then we started hitting some balls up the middle and sitting back a little bit. And we got some balls to fall in for us, we got some lucky breaks, and that’s always a good thing too.”

Kaleigh Martin earned the win in the circle for Lumberton, allowing two earned runs on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts in five innings. Halona Sampson pitched the sixth, allowing an unearned run.

“Kaleigh, with the way our schedule rolled, it was her first start in a while,” Mackie Register said. “The first inning was a little shaky, but them she settled in a threw a really good game, and then Halona came in and finished it off. Having two pitchers like that and being able to interchange them has been a blessing for us.”

Bella Finelli took the loss for Purnell Swett, pitching 4 2/3 innings; Georgia Locklear pitched 1 1/3 innings.

Lumberton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after Merritt singled and stole second, then scored on an Alona Hanna sacrifice fly. Purnell Swett (10-13, 6-8 United-8) matched with a first-inning run when Jayla Graham scored on a wild pitch.

The Rams took a 2-1 lead in the second inning after Constance Seals singled, advanced on a Nylah Johnson walk and came home on a Bella Finelli RBI single.

An Alona Hanna solo home run for the Pirates tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the fourth.

Purnell Swett scored an unearned run in the sixth inning; Nyla Mitchell doubled and came around after an infield error.

Stueck had three hits and four RBIs for the Pirates, bringing her record-setting season RBI total to 53; Carlee Register also had three hits with two RBIs. Merritt, who set the program’s single-season stolen-base record Wednesday, had two hits and two more steals, giving her 29 stolen bases this season. Walker and Jaelyn Hammond also had two hits each; Alona Hanna had a hit and three RBIs and Stone and Jones each had one hit and one RBI.

Finelli led Purnell Swett with two hits and an RBI; Mitchell, Constance Seals and Natalie Evington had single hits for the Rams.

Lumberton finishes the regular season tied with Cape Fear and South View for the regular-season championship at 12-2; each team was 1-1 against each of the other two and beat the rest of the conference teams twice. As of Thursday evening, conference officials have not yet decided how to break the three-way tie for conference-tournament seeding purposes.

But whether the Pirates are seeded first, second or third in the United-8 Tournament, which starts Monday, they’ll have the same goal in mind: win.

“We’ve still got some work to do,” Mackie Register said. “That was a big win for us, and was our 20th win this year; you win 20 ballgames, you’ve had a pretty good year. But it was exciting, but at the same time, I think our girls still aren’t satisfied; we still want to get that conference tournament, we still want to make a conference tournament. … We keep reaching a goal, we keep setting another one. We’ve still got some things we want to accomplish this year.”

