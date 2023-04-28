The Purnell Swett baseball team celebrates after winning Thursday’s game against Lumberton in Pembroke. The Rams clinched a share of the United-8 Conference regular-season championship.

PEMBROKE — With Jacob Chavis in the midst of what would become a complete-game one-hitter, the Purnell Swett baseball team just needed a spark offensively Thursday.

Lumberton tied the game with a single run in the fourth inning — and the Rams responded with five.

That bottom of the fourth made the difference in a 7-1 Purnell Swett win, giving the Rams a share of the United-8 Conference title.

“A lot of people wrote us off early,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “We just stuck with it, they started believing in what we were telling them; once guys start believing in their coaches, trusting us, and we trust them, we start playing baseball and start worrying about our mistakes, and just come in and battle.

“Today was a prime example; we gave up a run, and we came in and scored five. Good teams respond that way — how do you respond when someone puts something on the board on you?”

The five-run fourth turned a 1-1 tie into a 6-1 lead for Purnell Swett (15-8, 12-2 United-8), which clinched its first regular-season championship since 2017.

The Rams loaded the bases with no outs after a single by Camden Hunt, a Jacey Jacobs walk and an Easton Oxendine single. Waydan McMillan then singled to bring home Hunt and Jacobs for a 3-1 Rams lead.

“I told Coach (Ethan Chavis) before I went up there I was going to do something big for my team,” McMillan said. “And that’s what I did.”

“(McMillan) did it, and some other guys (followed),” Lamb said. “That’s the way it’s been throughout this run — it’s a team. That’s what you want, you want team success, you don’t want a bunch of individuals. They don’t care who does it, as long as it gets done, and that’s what wins championships.”

Despite two outs made on the basepaths, the Rams loaded the bases again after a walk by Chandon Sanderson, a single by Malachi Gales and a walk by Riley Locklear. Keithyn Hunt’s infield single then scored Sanderson and Jacob Chavis hit a two-RBI single to drive home Gales and courtesy runner Connor Harris.

“We just kept pounding it,” Lamb said. “We’ve got confidence at the plate, we’re no longer scared. Whatever the pitcher throws, they’ve seen it, because they have that (pitching machine in batting practice) sitting this way, that way — they live in it. They’ve about put me in a situation where I’m going to have to buy another one, because they’re wearing that one out.”

“They swung the bats good; we’ve got to tip our hats to them,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “They came out and hit the baseball. Chavis threw a heck of a ballgame. They just beat us, plain and simple — no excuses or anything like that; they came out here and had to do a job, and they did it.”

The big inning was more than enough for Jacob Chavis, who now had plenty of breathing room.

“It’s big, especially just having fun in the dugout, with a team like this,” Chavis said. “When people tell you they’ve got your back, that’s just everything.”

Chavis’ complete game was the first of his high-school career, allowing one hit and one unearned run with four walks and three strikeouts. He also had two hits and three RBIs offensively.

“Jacob did a heck of a job. I think he might’ve ended up throwing 86, 88 (pitches), something like that,” Lamb said. “That’s what we’ve been looking for all year is to go out there and throw a complete game — great game to do it.”

“He mixed his pitches in, kept us off-balance,” McLamb said. “He was throwing the changeup good; that’s why we hit so many pop-ups, we were out front on the changeup. Anytime a pitcher can throw three pitches for strikes, it’s tough.”

Chavis helped himself again in the bottom of the sixth, with a sacrifice fly to score Chandon Sanderson and extend the Rams’ lead to 7-1, before pitching a hitless seventh inning to finish the job.

“Last year, my worst inning was the seventh inning,” Chavis said. “But me ane my coaches worked on the mental game of that; it had nothing to do with the physical parts, we just kept working on the mental game and it made me came out and do it.”

Lumberton (12-9, 9-5 United-8) escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the bottom of the first inning, and a two-on, one-out jam in the third, with double plays; the Rams, though, took a 1-0 lead in the second inning after Jacob Chavis doubled and scored on a fielder’s choice by Easton Oxendine.

The Pirates tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth. Trevon Moore reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced on a groundout before an infield error allowed him to touch home.

Gales and Locklear each had two hits for the Rams; McMillan had a hit and two RBIs, Keithyn Hunt and Easton Oxendine had a hit and an RBI each, and Camden Hunt also recorded a hit.

Tashaun Stocks had Lumberton’s only hit. Garret Smith started for the Pirates and took the loss, allowing four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings; Dalton Nobles pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief, with two earned runs allowed, and J.T. Hepler pitched 2/3 of an inning without allowing a hit or run.

After sharing the United-8 title, Purnell Swett will be the No. 2 seed in next week’s conference tournament; Cape Fear will be the top seed by virtue of the Colts’ sweep of third-place Gray’s Creek, who the Rams split two games with.

“We want to make a statement, and we don’t want to leave any doubt,” Lamb said. “The conference tournament’s going to be good. Lumberton’s a good baseball team; the top four teams in this league (are good). It’s baseball, you’ve got to show up and play. And it’s just rewarding because early in the year we struggled, time and time again. But they just kept plugging away.”

The Pirates, meanwhile, look to reset as the No. 4 seed, with a current RPI ranking of 31st, leaving them on the bubble for the 32-team 4A East Regional state-playoff field.

“We’ve got to win three (games) to go get in (the state playoffs), I think,” McLamb said. “We’ve got to win that conference tournament to get in, so no pressure; we’re just going to play and see what happens.”

