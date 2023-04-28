PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke softball team continued a long-standing tradition for itself on Friday when Samantha Allred was named to the 2023 Conference Carolinas Softball All-Conference team and Kadence Sheppard earned a spot on the All-Conference Defensive squad.

The announcement marks the 10th-straight season that the Braves have sent at least one representative to an all-conference team. However, it is the first time that UNCP has been represented on an all-defensive team.

An everyday starter for the Black & Gold, Allred leads the team with a .389 batting average and a .717 slugging percentage. In 41 starts for the Braves this season, the sophomore has tallied seven doubles and 10 home runs, while also driving in 40 runs. The Vass native has drawn 23 walks and tallied 14 multiple-hit games this season, while also sporting a team-best .493 on base percentage.

A native of Laurinburg, Sheppard has logged 46 starts in the outfield this season. A Conference Carolinas Player of the Week selection, she dons a 1.000 fielding percentage in 2023 with 71 putouts and two assists. The freshman has also compiled a .313 batting average with 12 doubles, a pair of triples and a trio of homers.