PEMBROKE — Nine teams were celebrated for making NCAA postseason appearances, including six that brought home conference championships, as the UNC Pembroke athletics department lauded its student-athletes at the 10th annual Golden Braves awards show on Tuesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Swimming’s Nathalia Silva was decorated with Most Well-Rounded Female Student-Athlete, while cross country/track & field’s Gabe Blackwelder took home the award on the men’s side. LaTrell Jewsome (football) and swimming’s Ketlyn Rodriguez Matos were named the Athletic Performance Student-Athletes of the Year for their work in the weightroom, while softball’s Kaci Roberson and men’s basketball’s Cortez Marion-Holmes were crowned as the Comeback Student-Athletes of the Year

Longtime supporter Lenore Taylor picked up Braves Club Member of the Year honors, while Kinesiology chair Dr. Mike Kozub was presented with the Changing Lives Through Education Award.

A complete list of Tuesday evening’s award recipients is below. Five traditional awards – the male and female athlete of the year, male and female rookie of the year and the Dan Kenney Coach of the Year – will be presented at the Student-Athlete Welcome Back event in August.

2023 Golden Braves Awards

Athletic Performance Male Student-Athlete of the Year — LaTrell Jewsome, Football

Athletic Performance Female Student-Athlete of the Year — Ketlyn Rodriguez Matos, Swimming

SAAC Most Well-Rounded Male Student-Athlete — Gabe Blackwelder, Cross Country/Track & Field

SAAC Most Well-Rounded Female Student-Athlete — Nathalia Silva, Swimming

Changing Lives Through Education Award — Dr. Mike Kozub

Braves Club Member of the Year — Lenore Taylor

Baseball

Most Valuable Hitter — Christian Jayne

Most Valuable Pitcher — Trent Harris

Men’s Basketball

Lacey Gane Leadership Award — K.J. Walker

Joe Gallagher Co-Most Valuable Player — JaJuan Carr / Bradlee Haskell

Women’s Basketball

Defensive Most Valuable Player — Aniah McManus

Offensive Most Valuable Player — Courtney Smith

Men’s Cross Country

Coach’s Award — Norman Junker

Most Valuable Runner — Joshua Chepkesir

Women’s Cross Country

Coach’s Award — Julia Van Dine

Most Valuable Runner — Jackline Kosgei

Men’s Indoor Track & Field

Track Athlete of the Year — Joshua Chepkesir

Field Athlete of the Year — Kendrick Lewis

Women’s Indoor Track & Field

Track Athlete Of The Year — Kathryn Anderson

Field Athlete of the Year — Raigan Evans

Football

Defensive Most Valuable Player — Marcus Davis

Offensive Most Valuable Player — Josh Jones

Golf

Most Valuable Golfer — Georgia Page

Braves Award — Samantha DeBusk

Soccer

Offensive Co-Most Valuable Player — Anna Grossheim / Ashleigh Harris

Defensive Most Valuable Player — Brianna De Coteau

Softball

Championship Mindset Award — Lauren Hilbourn

Most Valuable Player — Samantha Allred

Spirit Squad

Coach’s Award — Aiyana Lynch

Most Valuable — Mahala Treish

Swimming

Most Improved — Sarah Morden

Most Valuable Swimmer — Mariel Mencia Martinez

Volleyball

Impact Player — Vanja Przuli

Coach’s Award — Morgan Gibbs

Wrestling

Most Improved — Shylik Scriven

#BraveTough Award — Logan Seliga