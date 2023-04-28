PEMBROKE — Nine teams were celebrated for making NCAA postseason appearances, including six that brought home conference championships, as the UNC Pembroke athletics department lauded its student-athletes at the 10th annual Golden Braves awards show on Tuesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.
Swimming’s Nathalia Silva was decorated with Most Well-Rounded Female Student-Athlete, while cross country/track & field’s Gabe Blackwelder took home the award on the men’s side. LaTrell Jewsome (football) and swimming’s Ketlyn Rodriguez Matos were named the Athletic Performance Student-Athletes of the Year for their work in the weightroom, while softball’s Kaci Roberson and men’s basketball’s Cortez Marion-Holmes were crowned as the Comeback Student-Athletes of the Year
Longtime supporter Lenore Taylor picked up Braves Club Member of the Year honors, while Kinesiology chair Dr. Mike Kozub was presented with the Changing Lives Through Education Award.
A complete list of Tuesday evening’s award recipients is below. Five traditional awards – the male and female athlete of the year, male and female rookie of the year and the Dan Kenney Coach of the Year – will be presented at the Student-Athlete Welcome Back event in August.
2023 Golden Braves Awards
Athletic Performance Male Student-Athlete of the Year — LaTrell Jewsome, Football
Athletic Performance Female Student-Athlete of the Year — Ketlyn Rodriguez Matos, Swimming
SAAC Most Well-Rounded Male Student-Athlete — Gabe Blackwelder, Cross Country/Track & Field
SAAC Most Well-Rounded Female Student-Athlete — Nathalia Silva, Swimming
Changing Lives Through Education Award — Dr. Mike Kozub
Braves Club Member of the Year — Lenore Taylor
Baseball
Most Valuable Hitter — Christian Jayne
Most Valuable Pitcher — Trent Harris
Men’s Basketball
Lacey Gane Leadership Award — K.J. Walker
Joe Gallagher Co-Most Valuable Player — JaJuan Carr / Bradlee Haskell
Women’s Basketball
Defensive Most Valuable Player — Aniah McManus
Offensive Most Valuable Player — Courtney Smith
Men’s Cross Country
Coach’s Award — Norman Junker
Most Valuable Runner — Joshua Chepkesir
Women’s Cross Country
Coach’s Award — Julia Van Dine
Most Valuable Runner — Jackline Kosgei
Men’s Indoor Track & Field
Track Athlete of the Year — Joshua Chepkesir
Field Athlete of the Year — Kendrick Lewis
Women’s Indoor Track & Field
Track Athlete Of The Year — Kathryn Anderson
Field Athlete of the Year — Raigan Evans
Football
Defensive Most Valuable Player — Marcus Davis
Offensive Most Valuable Player — Josh Jones
Golf
Most Valuable Golfer — Georgia Page
Braves Award — Samantha DeBusk
Soccer
Offensive Co-Most Valuable Player — Anna Grossheim / Ashleigh Harris
Defensive Most Valuable Player — Brianna De Coteau
Softball
Championship Mindset Award — Lauren Hilbourn
Most Valuable Player — Samantha Allred
Spirit Squad
Coach’s Award — Aiyana Lynch
Most Valuable — Mahala Treish
Swimming
Most Improved — Sarah Morden
Most Valuable Swimmer — Mariel Mencia Martinez
Volleyball
Impact Player — Vanja Przuli
Coach’s Award — Morgan Gibbs
Wrestling
Most Improved — Shylik Scriven
#BraveTough Award — Logan Seliga