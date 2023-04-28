FAIRMONT — Fairmont’s Brianna Davis signed to run track collegiately at the University of Mount Olive back in December.

When she enrolls in the fall, she’ll have some familiar — and familial — company.

Kiara Campbell, a fellow Fairmont senior and Davis’ cousin, also signed to run for the Trojans in a ceremony at Fairmont Friday.

“It’s closer to home, and my cousin went too, so it’s good to have a teammate,” Campbell said. “That’s definitely the reason I signed.”

Campbell finished 12th at the 2A state championship in the 100-meter dash last year and 15th in the 400-meters. This season’s conference, regional and state meets are still to come.

She is expected to run the 100-meters, 200-meters and relays for the Trojans, who are a perennial power in NCAA Division-II track and field.

“Mount Olive is getting an undiscovered diamond,” Fairmont track coach Edward Squires said. “A lot of schools, they called and then they stopped; Mount Olive checked in consistently. She’s going to be an exceptional athlete. I’ve told her all the time, I don’t believe she’s even tapped into her potential; there’s so much more she can do. I won’t be surprised to see her on the national level at the collegiate level. … She’s an excellent sprinter; one of the tops in the state.”

Campbell and Davis will be the second and third Fairmont track athletes at Mount Olive next fall, joining Golden Tornadoes alum Tenesha Howell.

“That speaks volumes for my program; our second signing this year,” Squires said. “It shows our program is going in the right direction, and it’s helping (colleges) to recruit more athletes here at Fairmont, and grabbing attention, not just here at Fairmont but in Robeson County. This year, after (Brianna Davis) signed in December, we got more guys to come out this year. We’re getting our name on the map more, and not just in Robeson County.”

Campbell, who plans to major in kinesiology, also had an offer from West Virginia State. In addition to running alongside Davis, she appreciates the chance to stay close to home.

“It’s good because if I was to go to Winston-Salem or somewhere, which I was planning to go to, I wouldn’t ever be able to come home. If I get homesick I can just get on 95.”

