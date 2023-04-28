PUERTA VALLARTA, Mexico — Fairmont native William McGirt missed the cut Friday in the PGA Tour’s Mexico Open at Vidanta.

McGirt shot a 4-under-par 67 in the second round Friday, with five birdies and one bogey, but was unable to overcome a 4-over 75 in Thursday’s opening round, with one birdie, three bogeys and one double bogey. His even-par score was two off the cut line.

The result is the third-straight missed cut for McGirt, and the sixth missed cut in nine PGA Tour starts in the 2022-23 season; he is playing this season on conditional status, and is currently 192nd in the FedExCup standings.

He is not in the field for next week’s Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte.

Tony Finau leads the Mexico Open at Vidanta by one stroke over Erik Van Rooyen and Brandon Wu after 36 holes; world No. 1 Jon Rahm is lurking, six strokes off the lead.