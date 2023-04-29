PEMBROKE — Visiting and seventh-ranked Mount Olive pushed across a pair of runs in the top of the fourth to take a 4-1 lead, but the 30th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team tacked up six unanswered scores behind a pair of outstanding relief appearances to upset the Trojans, 7-4, in Friday’s series opener at Sammy Cox Field.

It was the 12th win in the last 16 outings for the Braves (35-12, 18-9 CC) who were playing a home game in the 44-year-old series for the first time since April 16, 2003. Mount Olive (31-13, 17-10) has now dropped three-straight outings, and fell to 12-9 in road games this season with the result as well.

Southpaw Chase Jernigan (2-1) spelled starter Evan McLean with two down in the fourth inning, and struck out one across 2-1/3 scoreless innings of relief to notch his second victory of the campaign. Trent Harris struck out three and allowed just one baserunner across the seventh, eighth and ninth innings on the way to registering his second save.

The Trojans used a one-out double, an ensuing walk and a successful double steal attempt in the fourth to move a pair of runners into scoring position, and then used a RBI groundout from Joshua Jones to pad their lead out to 3-1. Mike Kenney’s RBI single two batters later made it a 4-1 affair.

UNCP sent 10 batters to the plate in a 4-run sixth inning that gave it the lead for good. The hosts knotted the score up at four apiece on a RBI single from Trent Harris, as well as a bases-loaded sacrifice fly off of the bat of Jake Bradley. Christian Jayne’s two-run single with two outs on the scoreboard put the Black & Gold on top.

Christian Jayne had two hits and two walks, with a double and three RBIs, for the Braves. Carlos Amezquita had a hit, was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

Chase Jernigan (2-1) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings with a strikeout, earning the win for UNCP; Trent Harris pitched three scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Landon Choboy had two hits for Mount Olive and Jack Casbarro and Mike Kenney each had a hit and an RBI. Cole Newgaard (1-1) took the loss.

The Braves will close out the home portion of their regular season schedule, as well as close out their weekend series with Mount Olive, with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday. The program will honor its three-member senior class — Trent Harris, Christian Jayne and Branden Kunz — prior to first pitch.