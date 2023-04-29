LATTA, S.C. — The Fairmont baseball team lost Friday’s nonconference matchup at Latta (South Carolina) by a 9-6 score.

Fairmont (15-6) scored three runs each in the second and third innings, tying Latta (15-3) at 6-6 after trailing 2-0 and 6-3. But the Vikings, who had two runs in the first and four in the second, took the lead with a fourth-inning run and added two more in the sixth; Latta outhit Fairmont 7-3 on the night.

Nate Jones had two hits and an RBI for Fairmont and Kenley Callahan had a hit. Nemo Chavis scored twice and Josiah Williams and Stanley Scott each had one run.

Mynkoda Smith started for Fairmont, allowing four earned runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings; Jones pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts, and took the loss.

Collin Minshew pitched a complete game three-hitter with 13 strikeouts, earning the win for Latta; none of the six runs he allowed were earned.

Minshew also led the way at the plate with four hits, two RBIs and three runs for the Vikings. Justin Stutler had a hit and two RBIs and Nick Lane had a hit and two runs; Seth Minshew had one RBI and two runs.

Fairmont will host Red Springs in a doubleheader Tuesday to finish their Southeastern Athletic Conference slate.