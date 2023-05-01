Lumberton basketball player J.B. Brockington, center, signs to play college basketball at the University of Mount Olive during a ceremony Monday in Lumberton. He is pictured with his family and Lumberton coaches and administrators.

LUMBERTON — It’s a good day for a high school sports program anytime a player signs to play at the college level.

Monday was a triply good day for the Lumberton High School basketball program.

Seniors J.B. Brockington and Jacob Hammonds each signed to play at the University of Mount Olive, while Ayhem Allan signed to play at Methodist University.

For Brockington and Hammonds, getting to go play for the Trojans together was a big plus in their decision.

“A big part of it was playing with J.B.; I’ve been playing with him since sixth, fifth grade,” Hammonds said. “Everybody says a big part of going into college is meeting new people and stuff like that, but I’ll be with somebody I’ve been with my whole life, my best friend, so another four years ain’t going to hurt.”

“It feels great having Jake going, because I don’t have to get used to nobody,” Brockington said. “He knows how I play, I know how to play with him, and we’ll be living together so that makes it even better.”

Mount Olive, an NCAA Division-II program competing in Conference Carolinas alongside The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, is coached by former UNCP assistant Dory Hines.

“They sold all out to J.B. early, before the season started, and they kind of knew what they were getting with J.B. With Jacob, he just kind of blossomed throughout the year, and he became someone that’s going to help push J.B., push himself and help the team at Mount Olive,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “They’re trying to go change the culture with a new coach at Mount Olive, and Coach Hines has a good thing going so far and he’s bringing them in to try to continue growing the program, because they are program guys.”

Brockington, a two-time Robeson County Player of the Year as the Pirates’ point guard and a key reserve on the Pirates’ 2020 co-state championship team, averaged 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 2.8 steals per game in his senior season. The 6-footer committed to the Trojans in December; he also had Division-II offers from UNCP, Coker and Emory & Henry.

“I felt like I can come in and play right away. Coach Hines, he’s going to let me develop my game and stuff, so I feel like it’s a great program to go to,” Brockington said. “It was a big dream; I never thought I could accomplish this, but it’s a dream come true. I’m proud of myself; the hard work paid off.”

Hammonds, a 5-foot-10 shooting guard, averaged 11.1 point and 1.6 assists per game as a senior, earning All-County honors. He announced his commitment to Mount Olive on April 19; he also had a Division-III offer from Randolph College in Virginia, and junior-college offers from Sandhills and Fayetteville Tech.

“The percentage to move on from high school to play in college, it’s a small percentage, so I’m super blessed,” Hammonds said. “God blessed me with ability, academically and athletically, to move on and play.”

As Brockington and Hammonds head about an hour and a half away to play at Mount Olive, Allan will also stay close to home at Methodist, an NCAA Division-III program in the USA South Conference.

“I feel like it’ll be a great fit for me, to take me to the next level,” Allan said. “Coach (Aloysius) Henry talked to me and said there is a good spot for me, where I can definitely take my talents to the next level, and that’s something I’m definitely looking forward to.”

Allan, a 6-foot wing, averaged 3.8 points per game in his senior season for the Pirates.

“They’re getting a great kid,” Edwards said. “He is a big program guy who’s hit a lot of big shots for us the last couple of years; he’ll help out the program really well, and I think he’ll fit it at Methodist very well.”

Allan also had junior-college offers from Sandhills and Fayetteville Tech.

“Two years ago, I wouldn’t have seen myself playing college basketball, but Coach (Bryant) Edwards, Coach Smiley (Porter), Coach (James Moore), Coach Josh (Smith), they made it happen,” Allan said.

Brockington, Hammonds and Allan are part of a Pirates senior class that led the program to a 24-6 record in the 2022-23 season, including a Robeson County Shootout championship and a third-round state-playoff appearance.

Two more players in the senior class are expected to sign to college basketball programs soon, Edwards said, and an additional player will attend West Point.

“It’s a really good class; six guys, all going to college, all going to be successful,” Edwards said. “I’m looking forward to it. Great guys; I’m going to miss them.”

