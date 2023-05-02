PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett baseball team earned a 15-0 win over Douglas Byrd in the first round of the United-8 Conference Tournament Monday, while Lumberton was upset 9-7 by South View in Fayetteville.

Purnell Swett advanced to face Gray’s Creek in the tournament semifinals on Tuesday in Fayetteville; the result was unavailable at press time.

Purnell Swett vs. Douglas Byrd

The Rams’ dominant win came in five innings over the Eagles.

Purnell Swett (16-8), the second seed in the tournament after sharing the United-8 regular-season championship, scored two runs in the first innings, and one each in the second and third, before an 11-run fourth.

Waydan McMillan had three hits and three runs for Purnell Swett, Malachi Gales had two hits, including a home run, with three RBIs and three runs and Keithyn Hunt had two hits with four RBIs and one run. Easton Oxendine had one hit, two RBIs and one run, Bladdon Hammonds had one hit and one RBI with two runs and Chandon Sanderson and Jacob Chavis each had one hit, one RBI and one run. Riley Locklear had one hit, Camden Hunt had two runs and Marcus Lowry scored once.

Jaythan Locklear pitched 4 1/3 innings with one hit allowed and seven strikeouts for Purnell Swett, earning the win; Aaron Locklear pitched 2/3 of an inning with two strikeouts.

Johaun Cornelious and Josiah Carpenter had the only two hits for seventh-seeded Douglas Byrd (3-18).

Lumberton vs. South View

Fifth-seeded South View scored six runs in the seventh inning to upend Lumberton 9-7.

Lumberton (12-10) scored three runs in the first, one each in the third and fourth and two in the sixth, taking a 7-3 lead; South View (10-13) scored one run in the second and two in the third before its seventh-inning outburst.

Six Pirates players totaled one hit each. Tashawn Stocks, Jacobey Brayboy and Travor Moore each had two RBIs for the Pirates.

David Ramsey and Josh Pitts had two hits each to lead South View, while Brayden Barbour and Kanyon Culver each had two RBIs.

Shawn Henderson allowed two earned runs in six innings pitched for Lumberton, with four strikeouts, earning a no-decision; Dalton Nobles and J.T. Hepler both pitched in the seventh inning.

Naythien Peterson-McNamara pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs for South View, earning the win.

The Tigers advanced to face top-seeded Cape Fear in the tournament semifinals Tuesday. Lumberton — which is ranked 32nd in RPI for the 4A East Region as of Tuesday, suggesting the Pirates are potentially projected as the last team in the state-playoff field — will wait to see if its season will continue in the state playoffs. The field will be announced Monday.