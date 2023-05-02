PEMBROKE — Two weeks removed from claiming the program’s second consecutive Conference Carolinas Championship that, again, came with the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA postseason, the UNC Pembroke golf team received its official invitation to the NCAA postseason on Monday.

The Braves were announced as one of a dozen teams that will compete at the NCAA South Regional next week. North Georgia will serve as the host of the 54-hole tournament, set to be held at the Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia. The top five teams, along with the top two individuals on a non-advancing team, will qualify for the NCAA Division II National Championships, May 16-20 at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Missouri.

The postseason berth will mark the second-straight team appearance for the program after the Braves posted a 12th-place showing at last year’s event. The program has been represented in seven previous NCAA Tournaments, including team appearances in 2011 and 2012.

Lynn, who is the top-ranked team in the nation, will represent the Sunshine State Conference as the automatic qualifier after winning the league’s conference tournament. The Sunshine State Conference will be well represented at the regional tournament with third-ranked Nova Southeastern, eighth-ranked Rollins, 11th-ranked Tampa, and 18th-ranked Barry all competing in the for the regional title.

Fifth-ranked Anderson earned the automatic bid from the South Atlantic Conference, and will be joined by 14th-ranked Limestone and 15th-ranked Wingate. The Peach Belt Conference will be represented by No. 20 Lander and No. 17 Flagler.

Amanda Hamrin edged teammate and Conference Carolinas Golfer of the Year Georgia Page on the second playoff hole to claim medalist honors at last month’s league championship event in Snow Hill. Hamrin and Page were joined on the all-conference squad by Elizabeth Ritchie and Samantha DeBusk, while Hannah Luckett claimed Conference Carolinas Coach of the Year laurels for the second-straight year.