LUMBERTON — It’s a long way from the soccer field at Lumberton Junior High School to the professional training facilities in Villarreal, Spain.

Lumberton’s Ivan Lopez recently got the chance to find out just how far.

Lopez recently spent a week training with Villarreal CF, a professional team in La Liga, the highest level of Spanish professional soccer.

“It was a good experience,” Lopez said. “It was good meeting all the players, seeing what the atmosphere over there was like. I liked it a lot; there’s a lot of good people there, a lot of great players. The teams over there, it’s like unbelievable. It’s quick playing; the playing style is different.”

The opportunity came through an affiliation between Villarreal Fayetteville Force, Lopez’s club team in Fayetteville, and the professional club in Spain; through that connection, as Villarreal looks to tap into up-and-coming American talent, Lopez was invited to train with the organization with other youth players.

“I had gotten hints that they were looking into me for a long time,” Lopez said. “They were looking into me, watching my team play; it was for a couple of months. I was always trying to put hard work into my practices, games, stuff like that.”

Lopez, an eighth-grader who is an attacking midfielder, has returned to his Lumberton Junior High team since returning from Spain. The benefit of his training will extend beyond him, LJHS coach Daniel Humphrey said, to those he’s playing against.

“For somebody to be walking around the same field as you and get to go play in a different country — it’s an opportunity for kids across the county too,” Humphrey said. “Teams that we played, they knew what was going on. He’s showing the kids that they can definitely do it as well, if they work hard. He puts in a lot of work; he does a lot of individual training and plays on a club team as well.”

Lopez learned how much faster the game is played in Europe, and also how much more intense training can be in a more soccer-crazed part of the world.

“The playing style, that’s what I learned,” Lopez said. “The playing style is quick; quick passes. Communication is key over there.”

“He definitely told me that he learned different training regiments,” Humphrey said. “He said they got up at 7, ate at 8 and then trained for about two hours and then did some game stuff, and then trained some later on that evening. He did a lot of different training, things we don’t do over here in the United States, different kind of drills and stuff.”

Lopez’ older brother Alexis is a senior at Lumberton High School, and has played midfielder for the Pirates throughout high school. Alexis accompanied Ivan on the trip to Spain.

Many European professional soccer teams have their own soccer academies, where prospects complete course work while training under the professional club’s supervision.

Lopez could potentially be invited back for a longer stay this summer.

“I’ve just got to keep putting in hard work, showing them what I’ve got,” Lopez said. “They’ll look into me, and they might send me back for another opportunity.”

Between play for his school and club teams and pickup games, Lopez is playing soccer constantly; he says he’s played the game since he was 2 years old.

“He’s a leader, somebody that wants to make his teammates better, on and off the field,” Humphrey said. “There’s not a lot of middle school players like that. He’s ahead of his time when it comes to that part of his game.”

Regardless of how many more chances Lopez gets to attend training with Villarreal or elsewhere, the future is undoubtedly bright for the young star.

“As long as he keeps his head on his shoulders, he can do anything he wants to do as far as his soccer game,” Humphrey said. “He’s a great student as well, no problems in the classroom. As long as he keeps that up throughout his high school career, he can go anywhere he wants to go with his soccer game, at the collegiate level or the professional level.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.