FAIRMONT — The Fairmont baseball team completed a doubleheader sweep of Southeastern Athletic Conference foe Red Springs Tuesday on the Golden Tornadoes’ senior night.

Both games were five innings due to the games being played in a doubleheader.

In the opener, the Golden Tornadoes earned a 9-3 win. Fairmont (17-6, 8-4 Southeastern) scored seven runs in the first inning and two in the second; Red Springs (6-13, 1-10 Southeastern) scored one in the first and two in the third.

Josiah Williams had two hits, one RBI and two runs for Fairmont, Noah Parker had two hits, one RBI and one run and Mynkoda Smith had a hit and two RBIs. Nate Jones, Kenley Callahan and R.J. Deese each had one hit, one RBI and one run.

Jaylon Hammonds had a hit and two RBIs for Red Springs, T.J. Ellerbe had a hit and two runs and Keithan Clark had a hit and an RBI in the opener.

Nate Jones earned the win for Fairmont, pitching 3 1/3 innings and allowing two earned runs on three hits with five strikeouts; Stanley Scott pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings with three strikeouts. Tyler Locklear pitched all five innings for Red Springs and took the loss.

In the nightcap, Fairmont earned a 4-0 win, scoring single runs in the first and third innings and two in the fourth.

Parker pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts, to earn the win; Williams got the final out, a strikeout. Ellerbe pitched four innings for Red Springs and took the loss.

Parker also had the game’s only extra-base hit, a triple, and scored twice. Jones had a hit and three RBIs and Callahan and Smith also recorded hits for Fairmont; Callahan had one RBI.

Clark, Tim Hammonds and Locklear had hits for Red Springs.

Red Springs will complete its conference slate with a makeup game Wednesday at East Bladen. Both teams are scheduled to participate in the Jackie Robinson Showcase Friday at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville; Fairmont will face E.E. Smith and Red Springs will face Douglas Byrd.

Gray’s Creek softball stuns Lady Rams in 7th

The Purnell Swett softball team looked primed for a United-8 Conference Tournament quarterfinal upset Tuesday against Gray’s Creek before a five-run seventh inning resulted in a 6-5 Bears win.

Fifth-seeded Purnell Swett (10-14) took a 5-1 lead with a four-run sixth; the Rams also scored one run in the fifth. Gray’s Creek (12-9) scored one run in the first inning and was held off the scoreboard until its seventh-inning rally.

The Bears had seven consecutive singles with one out in the seventh. An RBI single by Cobb tied the game at 5-5; an Aslynn Lupton bunt single brought home the winning run.

Nylah Johnson had a hit and an RBI for the Rams; Nyla Mitchell, Bella Finelli and Jayla Graham also had hits. Georgia Locklear started and pitched into the seventh inning; Finelli took the loss in relief.

Cobb had three hits and two RBIs, Jordan Knott had two hits and two RBIs and Lupton had two hits and one RBI for Gray’s Creek; Roshelle Williams and Green also had two hits each.

Lupton struck out nine and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched for the Bears, earning the win.

Gray’s Creek will face top-seeded Lumberton in the tournament semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m. at Lumberton; the Pirates advanced in the tournament as Douglas Byrd forfeited Tuesday’s quarterfinal game.

Gray’s Creek baseball tops Purnell Swett

A 10-run third inning by Gray’s Creek proved to be too much for the Purnell Swett baseball team to overcome Tuesday as the Rams suffered a 13-3 loss to the Bears in the United-8 Tournament semifinals.

Purnell Swett (16-9), the tournament’s second seed after sharing the United-8’s regular-season title with Cape Fear, scored one run each in the second, fourth and sixth innings. Third-seeded Gray’s Creek (14-7) added to its 10-run third with a one-run sixth and a two-run seventh.

Malachi Gales and Marcus Lowry each had two hits for Purnell Swett; Lowry also had one RBI. Camden Hunt had a hit and scored twice, Jacob Chavis had one hit and one run, Waydan McMillan had a hit and an RBI and Easton Oxendine had a hit for the Rams.

Braylon Lepley had four hits, three RBIs and two runs, Amaury Brockington had three hits, one RBI and two runs and Ryan Smith had two hits, three RBIs and one run for Gray’s Creek.

Rams starter Jacob Chavis pitched into the third inning and took the loss. Chandon Sanderson pitched 3 2/3 innings and Camden Hunt pitched one inning.

Mason Barnes pitched six innings, allowing one earned run on seven hits with 11 strikeouts, to earn the win for the Bears.

Purnell Swett will learn its state-playoff seeding when pairings are announced Monday; the Rams are an automatic qualifier as the highest 4A finisher in the United-8 Conference regular-season standings.