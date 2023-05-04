PEMBROKE — Good news came in bunches for the 23rd-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team on Tuesday afternoon with the release of the 2023 Conference Carolinas Baseball All-Conference team. Senior Christian Jayne was named to the first team squad as an outfielder, while hurlers Jonathon Jacobs and Trent Harris both earned a spot on the second team squad.

In addition to the all-conference nods, newcomer Will Hood raked in conference recognition as a utility addition to the Conference Carolinas Baseball All-Defensive Team.

The UNCP baseball program has now sent at least one player to all-conference honors for six-straight seasons, with Tuesday’s announcement marking the 13th time in the last 14 seasons that the Braves have collected multiple all-conference nods. Jayne picked up all-conference recognition for the second-straight season, while Harris and Jacobs both secured all-conference honors for the first time on Tuesday.

One of just two seniors on this year’s version of the Black & Gold, Jayne has compiled a team-best .399 (77-for-193) batting average in 47 starts this season to go along with 27 extra-base hits (5 HR) and team-highs in both RBI (53) and runs scored (69). The Fayetteville product has also drawn 36 walks and stolen 39 bases, while also logging a .601 on-base percentage and a .508 slugging percentage. His 23 multiple-hit games and 15 multiple-RBI (shared) outings are also team-bests, as is his 24 multiple-runs scored contests.

A weekend starter through the first half of the 2023 campaign, Harris moved into a key bullpen role in mid-March and has responded by registering a 2-2 record, a 0.96 ERA and a pair of saves in 10 relief appearances and 18 2/3 innings from the hill. The Raleigh native heads into the weekend sporting a 6-3 record overall, as well as a team-best 2.75 ERA, and has already logged 64 strikeouts and walked just 19 in 52 1/3 innings of work. When not seeing action from the mound, Harris pulls double duty as the starting third baseman for the Black & Gold and has tallied a .320 batting average with 28 RBI and 24 runs scored.

Jacobs, a Lumberton native and Purnell Swett High School graduate, has rung up a 7-3 record and a 3.79 earned run average in 11 appearances and 54 2/3 innings pitched in 2023, while also striking out 65 batters and holding opponents to a .252 batting average. In seven starts this season, all of which have come inside Conference Carolinas play, Jacobs has posted seven wins and a 3.31 ERA, and has struck out 11 or more batters on a two occasions, including a season-best 12 strikeouts in his first start of the season at Chowan.

Hood has seen action at three different positions this season, and has tallied a .955 fielding percentage with just eight errors in 179 total defensive chances. That tally includes an impressive 1.000 fielding percentage in the outfield, as well as a .985 fielding mark in 18 games at first base.

The third-seeded Braves (36-13) will face fourth-seeded and 14th-ranked Mount Olive (32-14) in the opening round of the Conference Carolinas Tournament on Thursday. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. at Gastonia’s CaraMont Health Park.