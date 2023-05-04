CHAPEL HILL — High school athletes in North Carolina will soon be able to profit off their name, image and likeness after a policy change approved Wednesday by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

The policy, known as NIL, will go into effect on July 1 after the NCHSAA’s Board of Directors approved it in a 15-3 vote during its spring meeting.

“We want to ensure our students have the opportunity to utilize their name, image and likeness, because it is theirs and we don’t want to deny the opportunities before them. In fact, we want to make sure they have every opportunity they possibly can as they move forward,” said Robert Jackson, NCHSAA Board of Directors president.

The Virginia High School League also approved an NIL policy Wednesday; North Carolina and Virginia will become the 28th and 29th state high school associations to approve NIL. The NIL policy for NCAA athletes took effect on July 1, 2021.

Public Schools of Robeson County Athletic Director Glenn Patterson Sr. has “mixed feelings” about the policy.

“For the athlete’s perspective, it’s good. For those that can acquire NIL deals — we’re in Robeson County and a lot of our athletes come from single-parent homes, and looking at it from that standpoint it could be a help economically for those kids, bringing some income in to help assist their parents in the bills or whatever struggles they’re having,” Patterson said. “I can talk from a coach’s standpoint and an athletic director’s standpoint; depending on the deal that these kids get, it might affect the coach-player relationship. I just hope the NIL doesn’t put a burden on (that).”

The NCHSAA’s NIL policy will include several regulations. Athletes will be required to notify their schools of any NIL deals; failing to do so will result in a 60-day suspension. Schools cannot facilitate NIL deals for their athletes, and cannot use NIL to recruit or encourage athletes to enroll.

In using their name, image or likeness, athletes cannot represent their school, wear an athletic jersey or use the NCHSAA logo. Promotion of certain items will be prohibited, including alcohol, cannabis, controlled substances, firearms, gambling, tobacco and other Nicotine products, vaping, gambling and adult entertainment.

Athletes wishing to obtain NIL deals, as well as a parent/guardian and coaches, athletic directors and principals, will be required to complete an NIL education course from the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).

“If we have folks who go rogue, so to speak — that can happen not just with this policy but that could happen with anything — we would deal with that just like we deal with other instances where someone is in violation of our rules and regulations,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said.

Examples of possible ways athletes can benefit from NIL include appearances, athlete-owned brands, autographs, camps and clinics, group licensing, in-kind deals, instruction, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), product endorsements, promotional activities and social media, an NCHSAA press release stated.

The average NIL deal for high school athletes in other states is between $60 and $120, according to comments made in Wednesday’s board meeting.

While the policy is scheduled to take effect on July 1, there are legislative possibilities that could potentially reverse the NCHSAA’s decision. Senate Bill 636, a bill in the N.C. General Assembly which is aimed at stripping some powers from the NCHSAA in governing high school sports in the state, was amended Wednesday to reverse the NIL policy.

The bill states the State Board of Education would instead be required to determine amateur rules for athletics, under which NIL policy falls.

The bill was quickly approved by the N.C. Senate by a 30-20 vote strictly along party lines, with all affirmative votes being cast by Republicans.

NCHSAA basketball playoffs to move to Final Four model

The final days of the NCHSAA state playoffs in basketball will have a different format starting next school year after the NCHSAA Board of Directors approved a change to a Final Four format during Wednesday’s meeting.

The NCHSAA will now hold all state semifinals and state championships at one site during a six-day span, with semifinal games, also called regional finals, to be held from Monday through Thursday and state championships to be held Friday and Saturday.

Previously, regional finals were held at separate sites in the eastern and western parts of North Carolina, and state championships were held on one Saturday at two different sites, traditionally the Reynolds Coliseum at N.C. State University and the Dean Smith Center at the University of North Carolina.

“This is an opportunity for us to create an atmosphere that could be really outstanding, bringing boys and girls — all classifications — into the same venue and really making it something special,” Tucker said.

The single site for the 2024 state semifinals and state championships has not yet been determined, the NCHSAA said.

The NCHSAA has struggled in recent years to locate sites for the regional finals. This year’s games were held in neutral-site high-school gymnasiums; crowds became too big for the venues, and at one site the association was unable to accommodate some fans who had purchased tickets.

Other notable action by the NCHSAA Board of Directors included:

— The formation of a committee to explore the cost impact of potentially adding a 35-second shot clock for basketball in the future.

— Approved mandatory bat testing for softball; the association will purchase two bat-testing machines for use in each region.

— Approved for softball games to be ended early when a team is leading by 15 or more runs after three innings. Some games have already been stopped early under these circumstances, but this has been due to a pregame agreement between coaches and not an official rule. The existing rule of stopping a game with a 10-run lead after five innings will remain.