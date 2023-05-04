PEMBROKE — Matchups are set for next week’s Robeson County middle school championships in baseball and softball.

Pembroke’s baseball team will face Prospect in the championship, while Pembroke’s softball team will play South Robeson. Both games will be played at Pembroke Middle School on Tuesday.

The Pembroke baseball defeated St. Pauls in the semifinals Wednesday and Prospect defeated Littlefield. Pembroke beat Magnolia in the first round on Monday and Prospect beat Fairmont.

Pembroke’s softball team defeated Littlefield in the semifinals Wednesday and South Robeson beat Red Springs. Pembroke beat St. Pauls in the first round Monday and South Robeson topped Orrum.

The county middle school boys and girls soccer playoffs also begin on Monday.