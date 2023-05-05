Lumberton’s Alyssa Stone throws the ball towards first base during Thursday’s United-8 Tournament semifinal game against Gray’s Creek in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Aniya Merritt slides into second base as Gray’s Creek’s Jordan Knott tries to tag her during Thursday’s United-8 Tournament semifinal game in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Kaleigh Martin (11) high-fives teammates while returning to the dugout during Thursday’s United-8 Tournament semifinal game against Gray’s Creek in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton softball coach Mackie Register felt that if the Pirates let Gray’s Creek keep Thursday’s United-8 Conference semifinal game close throughout, the Bears could gain confidence and have a better chance of upsetting the Pirates — and that getting out to an early lead was, therefore, paramount for the Pirates.

Some good situational hitting led to a four-run first inning, and in an eventual shutout performance from the Pirates pitching staff that was more than enough to earn the win, as Lumberton won 8-0 to advance to the tournament’s Friday championship game.

“We executed early, situational hitting; runners at third and got ground balls to get them in,” Register said. “We did what we had to do in the first inning and that kind of set the tone for the game.”

Top-seeded Lumberton (22-3) will host third-seeded Cape Fear in Friday’s 7 p.m. tournament championship after the Colts beat second-seeded South View 1-0 in Thursday’s other semifinal.

Aniya Merritt led off the first for Lumberton with a walk and Alyssa Stone singled. Alona Hanna and Tiara Stueck both got RBIs on ground balls that brought home Merritt and Stone; Hanna and Stueck both ended up on base after infield errors.

Nyiah Walker’s sacrifice fly brought home Hanna before an Emma Jones RBI single scored courtesy runner Kaela Ortt.

“We started off with a bang, beat them in the first inning,” Hanna said. “We got up 4-0, and that was a good start for us because we wanted to start hard and hit them out of the gate, and we did that.”

Staked to an early lead, Kaleigh Martin took a no-hitter into the fourth, ultimately allowing one hit with one walk and five strikeouts in five shutout innings, earning the win.

“We do better when we come out of the gate with good energy, good momentum moving forward,” Martin said. “It helps a lot; knowing that you kind of have a fall back in a way, and having a lead just gets everybody in a good mood, so you’re more likely for good things to happen.”

The Pirates scored add-on runs in the fourth, on a Merritt RBI double to plate Jaelyn Hammond, and in the fifth, on a Hanna solo homer, her fourth of the season.

“It feels so good, because I’ve been wanting to get a hit like that for a while, and coming out during this conference championship and do something like that,” Hanna said.

Hanna got two more RBIs in the sixth on a double to drive home Hammond and Stone for an 8-0 lead; Hanna had two hits, four RBIs and two runs on the night.

“(Hanna) has been hit or miss sometimes, but this is the time of year we want to get hot,” Register said. “If she starts swinging that bat in front of (Stueck) — because she’s going to see some better pitches with (Stueck) hitting behind her — (Hanna’s) got to step up for us, and she did tonight.”

Gray’s Creek (12-10), meanwhile, didn’t have two baserunners in an inning until the sixth against both Martin and Pirates reliever Halona Sampson, who allowed three hits and struck out four in two scoreless innings.

Aslynn Lupton pitched the whole game for the Bears, allowing six earned runs on eight hits with four walks and nine strikeouts, taking the loss.

Hammond had two hits and two runs for Lumberton; Merritt, Stueck and Jones each had one hit and one RBI. Stone had one hit and two runs and Walker had one RBI.

Lumberton clinched the United-8’s top playoff seed in 4A by virtue of Thursday’s win, coupled with South View’s loss; the two teams tied with 3A school Cape Fear in the regular-season standings, so the conference tournament result will break the tie for state-playoff seeding purposes.

The Pirates’ 22nd win ties the 2003 Lumberton team for the most wins in program history. They’ll now have the chance to set a new record Friday, which would also give them a conference tournament championship; the Pirates split two games with Cape Fear in the regular season.

“It’d be sweet to get in it in the conference championship; of course, we’re going to have a tough night and we’ll have to come out ready to play,” Register said. “We’re going to have to do all the little things right tomorrow to be able to beat Cape Fear, because Cape Fear is a really good team.”

