ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls boys and girls track teams both finished second as the Bulldogs hosted the Southeastern Athletic Conference track championships Wednesday.

The Bulldogs boys team finished the competition with 155 points, finishing just one point behind winner Clinton. West Bladen was third with 89 points; Red Springs finished fourth with 46 and Fairmont fifth with 37.

West Bladen won the girls competition with 122 points, well ahead of the second-place Bulldogs with 72. Fairmont was third with 71 and Red Springs sixth with 49.

Robeson County runners won seven individual girls titles, and one relay, during the meet.

Fairmont’s Kiara Campbell led the way with wins in the 100-meter dash and the 400-meters. She finished the 100-meter dash in 12.64 seconds, with teammate Brianna Davis taking second at 13.18. In the 400-meters, Campbell finished in 1:06.29, winning by over four seconds over St. Pauls’ Janaa Caldwell, the runner-up at 1:10.34; the Bulldogs’ Garden Orozco was third at 1:12.51.

Davis won her own title for the Golden Tornadoes in the 300-meter hurdles, running the race in 49.84 to beat Red Springs’ Elora Oxendine, who was second in 50.24. Fairmont’s Izya Dinnerson was fifth at 59.49.

A fourth title for Fairmont was won by Zandra Upson in the shot put at 33 feet, 1.00 inches. Red Springs’ Monica Washington was second at 30-00.50 with the Red Devils’ Jovanastee McNeill third at 27-00.00.

Jaiden Morrison won two individual titles for St. Pauls, taking the high jump at 4-08.00, six inches ahead of Midway’s Carmen Young. The Bulldogs’ Zayla Gardner also finished first in triple jump at 27-08.00; she finished with the same score as Midway’s Ariel Pegues, who was credited with second place.

Red Springs’ Washington won the discus throw at 77-00.00, over five feet ahead of Fairmont’s Upson, in second at 71-10.00. Red Springs’ McNeill was fifth at 63-07.00.

St. Pauls’ 4×400 relay team won in 5:03.23, nearly 17 seconds ahead of Clinton’s second-place time of 5:20.07.

St. Pauls took second in the 4×800 relay at 14:04.87, with West Bladen winning the event at 13:30.59. The Bulldogs placed third in the 4×200 relay at 2:03.46, with Fairmont fourth in 2:07.36.

Fairmont’s Maya Goodman was third in the 800-meters at 3:20.35 with St. Pauls’ Demaria Wells fourth at 3:22.47.

Other local high finishers included: St. Pauls’ Ingrid Banos, fourth in the 1600-meters at 8:22.86; St. Pauls’ Rubianna Estrada, fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at 19.11; Red Springs’ Elora Oxendine, fourth in the long jump at 14:08.00; and Fairmont’s 4×100 relay team, fifth in 1:02.10.

Boys

In the boys competition, three individuals and two relay teams — all from St. Pauls — won event championships.

The Bulldogs’ Charles Johnson won the 400-meters at 52.38 seconds, nearly a full second ahead of teammate Antigone McCollum, at 53.35. Fairmont’s Travelius Leach was third at 55.06 and Red Springs’ Jakelsin Mack fourth at 56.03.

Donel Thomas won the 800-meters at 2:17.85 for St. Pauls as three Bulldogs finished in the top five. Samuel Hernandez was second at 2:18.60, with Brandon Tuggle fifth in 2:22.07.

St. Pauls’ Marcus Alexander dominated the field in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 15.86, nearly three seconds ahead of runner-up Devon McDonald from West Bladen. St. Pauls’ Kamaree Mon was fourth at 19.04 and Antonio Arnold sixth at 19.97.

St. Pauls’ 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams also emerged victorious; the 4×200 team finished the race in 1 minute, 35.01 seconds, beating second-place Clinton by 0.43 seconds. Fairmont placed fifth at 1:41.60. St. Pauls also beat Clinton in the 4×400, as the Bulldogs finished in 3:38.40, nearly three seconds ahead of the Dark Horses; Red Springs was third at 3:46.72.

Fairmont’s Travelius Leach finished second in the 200-meter dash in 23.44, which was 0.36 seconds behind Clinton’s Josiah McLaurin, who also won the 100-meter dash. The Bulldogs’ McCollum was fourth in 23.61.

St. Pauls’ Hernandez was second in the 1600-meters at 5:10.90, nearly four seconds behind winner Cristian Ortiz from Clinton. The Bulldogs’ Thomas was fourth in 5:49.28 and Red Springs’ Zachary Baker took fifth at 5:49.41.

In addition to his 110-meter hurdles win, Alexander took second in the 300-meter hurdles in 44.04, with Clinton’s Jakarrion Kenan winning in 42.67. Robeson County runners swept positions two through five; Red Springs’ Carnelius Manning was third at 44.32, with Fairmont’s Malachi McKinnon fourth at 45.30 and Emanuel Oxendine fifth at 45.83.

Alexander was also second in the triple jump at 39 feet, 6.00 inches, 14 inches behind Midway’s Jamir McRae. St. Pauls’ Jamarcus Smith finished fourth at 37-05.00.

St. Pauls’ Charles Johnson finished second in the long jump at 19-9.00, four inches behind Midway’s McRae. The Red Devils’ Manning was fourth at 18-08.00.

Red Springs’ Julian Evans-Bowen was second in 40-04.00, with St. Pauls’ Kemarion Baldwin third at 39-06.00 and Trejon McBryde fifth at 38-07.00; Clinton’s Amaris Williams was well ahead of the field at 48-06.00.

Fairmont’s 4×100 relay team finished second in 44.78, with Clinton winning the race in 44.46. Red Springs’ 4×800 team also finished second at 9:18.65, narrowly beaten by Clinton (9:18.23), with St. Pauls third at 9:18.68 and Fairmont fifth at 10:09.50.

St. Pauls’ Hernandez was third in the 3200-meters in 13:19.90, with teammates Devin Suggs fourth in 13:27.59 and Matthew Holloman fifth in 13:33.83.

Other local high finishers included: Fairmont’s Leach, fourth in the 100-meter dash in 11.44, with St. Pauls’ McCollum fifth in 11.53; St. Pauls’ Tykeem Oxendine, fourth in the high jump at 5-08.00; Red Springs’ Jaylen Rush, fourth in the discus throw at 119-00.00, with St. Pauls’ Eli Caballero fifth at 114-09.00.