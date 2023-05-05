PINEHURST — Last year, Purnell Swett’s Jameson Locklear got to participate in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A Mideast Regional as an individual.

This year, he’ll have some friends along for the trip.

The Purnell Swett team qualified to participate in the event, which will be played Monday at Pinehurst No. 6.

Benjamin Lowery, Orri Maynor, Elijah Chavis and Kevin Locklear will join Jameson Locklear in the event, as the Rams qualified by being the second-highest-finishing 4A team in the United-8 Conference. Lumberton’s Daniel Zeng also qualified as an individual.

“I was really glad we qualified; that felt really good, especially going up against those teams from Fayetteville. All of them had a blast this year; it was fun watching them from where they started to where they ended up,” Purnell Swett coach Anthony Dial said. “Going into this regional, we’re going up against schools like Pinecrest; those guys shoot really well. We’re just going to go try our best; that’s about all we can do right now.”

Jameson Locklear hopes his experience can help him play better than he did in the event a year ago, when he finished in a tie for 57th with a round of 99. Zeng shot 101 and was tied for 61st.

“It’s nerve-racking the first day you go out there and see the course. You have to know what shots to hit, what irons to hit,” Jameson Locklear said. “I think I can go this year; I think I remember everything, and I’ll do well in the practice round and then go there Monday and show these boys how to do it.”

The other Rams, though, have played the course in a regular-season event in previous seasons, experience that could also prove beneficial.

“I went there ninth-grade year, and it wasn’t that good; I hadn’t had much practice,” Lowery said. “I’ve got three years of experience by now; I think I’ll do decent. … (Jameson Locklear has) told us what to expect, how the greens are, what the chipping is going to be like. He’s also told us how it’s similar to Pinecrest, so if I can match the stuff here, it’ll be reflected when I get up there.”

The Pirates’ Zeng also returns for a second regional appearance.

“I think last year showed me what I need to prepare for, and it did a great job of exposing what I was weak with,” Zeng said. “So going into it, I think learning from last year and making sure that whatever issues I had last year, they don’t come back, I think that’s the most important thing.”

Zeng will tee off at 9 a.m. on hole No. 1, paired with Panther Creek’s Carson Grizer and South View’s Christon Buchholtz.

The Rams will play in five consecutive groupings off the 10th hole, with each paired with a Southern Alamance player and a Holly Springs player: Kevin Locklear at 9:20 a.m., Chavis at 9:30 a.m., Maynor at 9:40 a.m., Lowery at 9:50 a.m. and Jameson Locklear at 10 a.m.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.