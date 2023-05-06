GASTONIA — The 19th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team pounded out five hits and scored three times in the top of the fourth inning to help support a phenomenal outing from right-hander Jonathon Jacobs, and the Braves advanced through to the semifinal round of the Conference Carolinas Tournament with a 3-0 blanking of Barton on Friday evening.

It is the 15th win in the last 19 outings for the Black & Gold (38-13) who posted its fourth shutout of the season on Friday, but the first for the Braves since an 8-0 road win over Wingate in mid-March. The setback snapped a seven-game win streak for the Bulldogs (30-19) who will play an elimination contest on Saturday afternoon against sixth-seeded Francis Marion.

Jacobs (8-3) threw a career-high 115 pitches (74 strikes) and scattered five hits and eight strikeouts across six shutout innings from the mound. Newcomer Luke Barrow was just as impressive, striking out four and allowing just one base runner over the night’s final three innings on the way to posting his third save of the campaign.

Ethan Ott tripled to lead off the top of the fourth and scored two pitches later on Kody O’Connor’s sacrifice fly to deep left field. The Braves kept the rally going after that, however, tacking up four-straight singles, including RBI knocks from Trent Harris and Jake Bradley, to finish off the big inning.

Harris led the Braves with two hits on the night.

Tanner Halvorson had two hits for Barton. Connor Patterson (3-1) was the losing pitcher for the Bulldogs.

The Braves advance to Saturday’s semifinal round and will face the winner of Saturday afternoon’s elimination contest between second-seeded Barton and sixth-seeded Francis Marion. The semifinal tilt is scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch.